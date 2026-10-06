Alexander Ovechkin announces 2026-27 NHL season will be his last

Alexander Ovechkin announced that the 2026-27 NHL season will be his last one in the NHL. After 22 years on this side of the pond, the Capitals captain didn’t say he would retire, just that it would be his last year in the NHL.

The announcement closes the chapter on a 22-year career. While Ovechkin didn’t say he would retire, his departure from the National Hockey League marks the end of an era for the Capitals.

At 41 years old, the Washington captain isn’t as productive as he once was, yet his historical footprint remains secure. Having beaten Wayne Gretzky’s regular-season goal total of 894 during the 2024-25 campaign, Ovechkin sits at 929 goals and 759 assists for 1,688 points.

Beyond the regular season, the debate over all-time supremacy depends on playoff tallies. Gretzky accumulated 1,016 total goals including the postseason, while Ovechkin stands at 1,006. Catching that combined mark requires a deep playoff run for Washington, reminiscent of their 2017-18 Stanley Cup run where Ovechkin netted 15 goals across 24 games.

The Final Chapter at the Bell Centre

Few opponents know Ovechkin’s scoring touch quite like the Montreal Canadiens. In 22 seasons, he has faced Montreal 63 times, registering 44 goals and 32 assists for 76 points.

The Tricolore will face the Capitals three times this season. The first two matchups take place in Washington on October 14 and January 19, before the final meeting unfolds at the Bell Centre on February 13 at 1:00 PM. This Super Bowl weekend matinee offers fans their last opportunity to witness the forward live in Montreal.

Secondary-market ticket prices for the February contest will likely rocket up, with remaining seats starting at $269. The Bell Centre atmosphere promises a warm salute for a player who has served as a familiar adversary.

Career Head-to-Head and Milestone Data

Metric Alexander Ovechkin Wayne Gretzky Regular Season Goals 929 894 Total Career Points (Regular Season) 1,688 N/A Combined Goals (Including Playoffs) 1,006 1,016 Career Games vs. Montreal Canadiens 63 N/A Goals Scored vs. Montreal Canadiens 44 N/A

Ovechkin’s history in Montreal features memorable moments, including his breakaway challenge at the All-Star Game in 2009. While local supporters may not miss him, appreciation for his career remains widespread.

As the final season approaches, attention turns to Washington’s schedule and how the veteran forward manages his last lap across NHL arenas. The upcoming months will reveal whether a final postseason push can bridge the narrow gap remaining in the historic goal tallies.