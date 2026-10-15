Bo Bosse Johansson dies at 83, his family confirms

Swedish managerial icon Bo “Bosse” Johansson has died at the age of 83, his family confirmed to Danish broadcaster TV 2. Johansson forged a storied career across Scandinavian football, most notably steering Kalmar FF and Östers IF to domestic glory in Sweden before achieving historic success as the head coach of the Denmark men’s national team between 1996 and 2000.

Building Champions in Allsvenskan

Johansson launched his senior managerial path in the 1970s with Kalmar FF, transforming the side into an established Allsvenskan powerhouse before moving to Östers IF. In Växjö, he captured back-to-back Swedish championships in 1980 and 1981. Goalkeeping icon Thomas Ravelli, handed his senior breakthrough at just 19 years old under Johansson at Öster, remembered his former mentor’s human touch. He could create a team out of stars who worked together in a very great way, Ravelli told Aftonbladet.

Tommy Svensson, who served as team manager during Johansson’s tenure at Öster before guiding Sweden to a bronze medal at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, noted the deterioration of his health in recent days. I spoke to his daughter just two days ago and then I understood that it was close, Svensson told Expressen, recalling Johansson’s perennial optimism and warmth.

Taking Denmark to World Cup Quarterfinals

Johansson’s tactical acumen translated smoothly to the international stage. After claiming the Danish Superliga title with Silkeborg IF between 1992 and 1994, he assumed control of the Denmark men’s national team. In 1998, he directed the Danish squad to a historic quarterfinal appearance at the FIFA World Cup in France, marking the nation’s deepest tournament run up to that juncture.

Photo: SVT Nyheter

Former midfielder Stig Töfting, a linchpin of that 1998 World Cup roster, shared his condolences via Ekstra Bladet, a sentiment echoed by teammate Martin Jørgensen, who praised Johansson for fostering his ultimate footballing memories. Alongside his tenure with Denmark, Johansson managed IFK Göteborg, directed the Iceland national team from 1990 to 1991, and secured the Norwegian Cup with Molde FK in 2005.

Club / National Team Tenure Key Achievement Östers IF 1980–1981 Back-to-back Allsvenskan titles Silkeborg IF 1992–1994 Danish Superliga champions Denmark National Team 1996–2000 World Cup Quarterfinals (1998) Molde FK 2005 Norwegian Football Cup winners

A Lasting Mentor to Generations

Beyond the trophy cabinet, Johansson built a reputation for cultivating young talent who later transitioned into coaching and advisory roles themselves. Andreas Ravelli, Thomas’s twin brother, regarded Johansson as his primary footballing mentor after being integrated into the Öster first team in 1979. He was a super good person off the pitch too, Andreas Ravelli recounted to Aftonbladet. He was a listener, understanding, and had a twinkle in his eye.