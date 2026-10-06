Bolaños predicts PSOE lead as Puente frames electoral choice on housing

Bolaños Predicts Late Socialist Surge as Cabinet Rallies

Minister of Presidency and Justice Félix Bolaños asserted that a classic political pattern involves Pedro Sánchez mounting a late surge to leave the PP and Vox without a path to government.

As Spain's political climate shifts following the prime minister's institutional address, senior government ministers have launched a defense of the ruling socialist platform. They are framing the upcoming electoral contest around social rights and housing access.

This exchange highlights a battle line among Spain’s political figures as the administration prepares for upcoming polls. Ministers in Pedro Sánchez’s cabinet took to social media to rally supporters, pushing back against conservative and right-wing opponents.

Sánchez convoca las elecciones generales para el 29 de noviembre

Housing and Social Welfare Take Center Stage

Following the institutional address delivered by the prime minister, Bolaños took to X to project confidence in the PSOE. He added the prediction that the party would emerge as the leading force on 29N once citizens cast their ballots.

Transport Minister Óscar Puente sharpened the administration’s policy focus on housing, framing the electoral choice in stark terms. In his own social media post, Puente told voters that the decision came down to choosing housing or what he termed vulture interests, casting the issue as a defining disyuntiva for the electorate.

Digital Rollout Pits Street Dignity Against Regression

Minister for Digital Transformation Óscar López also joined the digital rollout, declaring himself ready. López contrasted what he described as the dignity of the streets against the indignity of penthouses, while emphasizing the administration’s commitment to expanding rights over what he termed involution.

Institutional Stability and Opposition Warnings

The cabinet’s push comes amid national debate regarding Spain’s democratic institutions.

Government Officials Prioritize Housing and Services to Consolidate Base

By placing affordable housing and public services at the forefront of the debate, government officials aim to consolidate their base ahead of the ballot box.

As the political parties mobilize their machinery across Spain, both sides continue to spar over public trust, economic security, and the institutional future of the country.