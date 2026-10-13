Citroën unveils electric 2CV concept targeting 2028 release

Unveiling the 2CV Concept at the Paris Motor Show, Citroën has set a target production date of 2028 and a price tag of around 15,000 euros for an electric reimagining of its legendary utilitarian vehicle. As reported by t-online.de, the upcoming compact EV aims to strip away modern automotive bloat, prioritizing minimal weight and essential utility over status symbols.

Engineering a Lightweight Electric Retro-Design

The modern interpretation shrinks down to a 3.76-meter length, shaving seven centimeters off the historical 2CV’s footprint. Citroën targets a total vehicle mass of roughly one metric ton.

Lowering the overall weight allows engineers to integrate a smaller battery pack. This architectural choice directly targets production costs and energy consumption.

Design cues pull heavily from the vintage model. The vehicle features round, freestanding headlamps, a steep front windshield, a curved roofline, and an operational fabric roll-top. Visible windshield wipers and separate bumpers reinforce the minimalist philosophy. According to t-online.de, the fluted body panels and distinctive air intakes beneath the windshield mirror the original layout while easing manufacturing complexity.

Photo: polyschau.de

Production Realities and Market Discrepancies

While the concept car debuted on October 12, 2026, the vehicle currently exists solely as a study rather than a finalized production run. Citroën plans to manufacture the vehicle within Europe with a strict target price of approximately 15,000 euros.

Technical specifics remain sparse. Official manufacturer specifications regarding exact battery capacity, motor output, energy consumption, and precise driving range have not yet been released. However, early industry estimates floating across media coverage suggest a tentative range between 200 and 300 kilometers.

Different outlets have tracked the rollout across the automotive exhibition with varying focuses.

Positioning Against Heavyweight Electric Vehicles

The automotive market over the past decade saw electric vehicles grow progressively heavier, larger, and more expensive. Citroën attempts to reverse that trajectory.

By bypassing heavy luxury battery modules, the new concept car carves out a neglected tier of European mobility. The exterior panels are shaped to simplify future repairs, echoing the utility-driven ethos of the original five million produced units.

The 2028 commercial release will test whether European consumers embrace stripped-down electric simplicity over high-end performance specifications.

Heritage and Practical Origins

The historical 2CV was originally constructed as a simple vehicle robust enough for poor roads and practical for everyday rural life, famously designed to transport a basket of eggs safely over bumpy roads without breaking them. In later years, it evolved into a car favored by students, pragmatists, and individuals who valued transportation far more than status.