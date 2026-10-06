Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10 Week 9 Set for Oct 6

Season 10, Episode 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, live from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET. Offering five high-stakes bouts, the penultimate episode features a women’s bantamweight main event between Summer Onley and Alivia Bierley, presenting regional prospects with a direct audition for a UFC contract.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Pinnacle Stakes: With only two weeks remaining in Season 10, fighters must secure decisive finishes to push the contract count past the current baseline of 38 established through the opening eight weeks.

With only two weeks remaining in Season 10, fighters must secure decisive finishes to push the contract count past the current baseline of 38 established through the opening eight weeks. Line Movement: PrizePicks markets reflect tight stylistic clashes for the card.

PrizePicks markets reflect tight stylistic clashes for the card. Prop Value: Bettors eyeing significant strike totals must weigh high-output regional tendencies against grappling-heavy paths to victory, particularly in matchups like Sal Everett versus Ozzy Martin.

Striking Volume Defines the Flyweight Clash

The flyweight division showcases a stark stylistic contrast between Brazil’s Roque Conceicao and Peru’s undefeated Alexander Chavez. Chavez enters with a 9-0 record as the former Inka FC champion, relying on pressure boxing and effective body work. Chavez has secured six knockouts and three decisions under Inka MMA.

Photo: deadspin.com

Conversely, Conceicao returns to the Meta APEX seeking redemption following a knockout loss to Imanol Rodriguez in October 2025. Conceicao possesses quick hands and a speed advantage, while Chavez is comfortable trading in the pocket.

Unique Pathways in the Welterweight Co-Main Event

The welterweight pairing between Sal Everett and Ozzy Martin brings an unusual backstory to the Meta APEX. PrizePicks lists Everett at 1.69x and Martin at 2.04x. Everett works as one of Dana White’s assistants, holding a 4-0 professional record built entirely on first-round finishes, including a four-second knockout under Tuff-N-Uff.

Photo: bettingpros.com

Everett has a background in the UFC mailroom and corporate security before transitioning to the Contender Series. Martin matches Everett’s 4-0 record with four knockouts of his own, alongside extensive kickboxing experience. However, there is a distinct grappling disparity, as Martin’s opponents have no submission credentials. This leaves Everett with a clear path to utilize his ground game and hunt for submissions.

Weight Class Fighter A Fighter B Key Metric / Context Flyweight Roque Conceicao (11-3) Alexander Chavez (9-0) Chavez holds 6 KOs in Inka MMA; Conceicao returns after 2025 DWCS appearance. Welterweight Sal Everett (4-0) Ozzy Martin (4-0) Everett features a 4-0 first-round finishing streak; Martin brings pro kickboxing experience. Women’s Bantamweight Summer Onley (6-0) Alivia Bierley (5-1) Onley is the FCC champion from England; Bierley carries a 60% pro finishing rate from Fury FC.

Technical Striking Meets Heavy Power at Bantamweight

The women’s bantamweight main event pits England’s Summer Onley against American product Alivia Bierley. PrizePicks lists Onley at 1.56x and Bierley at 2.32x. Onley fights out of Ronin MMA as the FCC champion, maintaining an unbeaten 6-0 record against opposition boasting a combined 21-5 mark.

Bierley arrives via Fury FC with a 60% professional finishing rate and a powerful lower half that generates significant pop in her looping punches. Yet, Bierley has faced weight-management hurdles in past bouts, whereas Onley enters with steadier technical output and fluid footwork designed to navigate three rounds.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.