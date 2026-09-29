El Paso Water limits sandbag distribution amid flood watch

As the National Weather Service maintains a flood watch for southern New Mexico and western Texas through early Wednesday morning, El Paso Water has limited sandbag distribution to manage soaring demand. The region faces up to four inches of isolated rainfall following heavy storms last week, prompting local authorities to urge extreme caution near vulnerable waterways.

Flash Flooding Risks Mount Across the Border Region

The National Weather Service issued warnings for rivers, creeks, and dry arroyos, noting that rapid runoff poses a severe hazard to drivers and residents alike.

Local authorities emphasize that even a few inches of moving water can sweep vehicles away. Consequently, emergency dispatchers advise everyone to avoid flooded roadways completely.

EPWater Tightens Distribution Rules Amid Surging Demand

Meeting the overwhelming public demand has become a logistical hurdle for municipal utilities. El Paso Water announced that customers who have already picked up sandbags cannot receive additional supplies for now.

Distribution sites operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. through October 4. Customers must present a valid ID and provide their own transportation to load the heavy materials.

Flood Defense Distribution Sites and Limits in El Paso and Surrounding Areas Provider / Location Name Address / Area Bag Limit & Restrictions El Paso Water – Stormwater Operations Center 4801 Fred Wilson Ave., El Paso Residential use only; one-time pickup per household due to high demand. El Paso Water – Artcraft Booster Station 7830 Paseo Del Norte, El Paso Residential use only; valid ID required. El Paso Water – Blackie Chesher Park Mission Valley, El Paso Residential use only; customer must load own vehicle. El Paso County Road and Bridge Yards Fabens (1331 N. Fabens St.), Canutillo (191 Canutillo Ave.), Montana Vista (14698 Van Lane) Five bags per household limit; open 24 hours for rural residents. Ruidoso PODs (New Mexico) 311 Center Street & 111 Sierra Blanca Drive Up to 30 bags per household for flood protection.

County and Regional Response Efforts Expand

Beyond city limits, the County of El Paso stepped up to support rural areas by opening yard locations available 24 hours a day. Facilities in Fabens, Canutillo, and Montana Vista maintain a strict limit of five bags per household to stretch available supplies. Meanwhile, authorities in Ruidoso, New Mexico, established separate distribution points allowing up to thirty bags per home to protect mountain properties from mud and water accumulation.

As emergency crews monitor the remnants of Hurricane Polo moving toward the region, officials urge residents to place barriers strategically around vulnerable doorways and low-lying property lines.