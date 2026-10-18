Eminem Defends New Kid Rock Collaboration

Eminem and Kid Rock Unite on Faith Album Amid Political Divide

Eminem has defended his new musical collaboration with longtime friend Kid Rock, addressing fan criticism over their starkly opposing political stances as rollingstone.com reported. The track, titled “Heal My Faith,” appears on Kid Rock’s faith-based album Halfway 2 Jesus, which was released on Friday.

Bridging a Four-Decade Detroit Friendship

The pairing brought together two prominent Detroit natives whose politics sit on opposite ends of the spectrum. While Eminem publicly endorsed Kamala Harris at a 2024 Detroit rally and frequently targets Donald Trump in his music, Kid Rock remains one of the music industry’s most vocal and visible MAGA supporters.

Not about choosing sides, just choosing to make music with my old friend. Praying for all of us. #HealMyFaith @KidRock https://t.co/MtjaVfYm6L pic.twitter.com/JALVnwfw6C — https://x.com/Eminem/status/2111311830572552546

Hours after the album dropped, Eminem took to social media to clarify his stance on the project. “Not about choosing sides, just choosing to make music with my old friend. Praying for all of us,” Eminem wrote regarding the collaboration.

Inside the Verses of ‘Heal My Faith’

In his guest verse on “Heal My Faith,” Eminem raps, “From shock rap to the rock rap, my homie and me / He is my brother, not my political enemy.” He further bridges the ideological gap by rapping, “Liberal and evangelical can agree / It’s God first, home of the free.”

Photo: rollingstone.com

Kid Rock on Avoiding the Political Arena

Kid Rock elaborated on the origins of the collaboration during an interview with Billboard, noting that their bond stretches back roughly 40 years. The rocker explained that he intentionally avoided pulling his longtime friend into the polarizing theater of his political world.

“We’ve been friends for, like, 40 years. I really didn’t want to drag him into my political world,” Kid Rock told Billboard, adding that they occasionally discuss politics but mostly share common ground and mutual humor over their disagreements. “There’s a lot of stuff we agree on, and we can have a laugh about what [we don’t]. That’s why I asked him to write a verse for me.”

Streamlining the Tracklist for Release

The collaboration underwent minor logistical adjustments before reaching its final home. Kid Rock revealed that Eminem was initially slated to appear on a track called “7 Sins,” but the two ultimately streamlined their contributions. “We agreed we didn’t need two songs together… people are going to think we’re dating,” Kid Rock joked to Billboard.

The album itself centers heavily on themes of redemption and bridging societal gaps. “This [album] is about forgiveness and second chances,” Kid Rock told Billboard. “Trying to heal some of the division in our country. I’m just putting a positive message out there in the world… showing a little more grace, trying to kill some of the division.”