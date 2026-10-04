FC Köln Loses Strikers Dallinga and Ache to Injury in Test Match

One week before the derby against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 3:30 PM, 1. FC Köln secured only a 2:2 draw in a test match against third-division side Viktoria Köln, losing two strikers to injury in the process.

Injuries to Dallinga and Ache Overshadow Viktoria Test

The fixture at Sportpark Höhenberg brought immediate sporting consequences that overshadowed the scoreline. Strikers Thijs Dallinga and Ragnar Ache both suffered injuries during the match and were transported directly to the Mediapark-Klinik for detailed examinations. Dallinga twisted his knee during a goalscoring opportunity and had to be supported off the pitch by two staff members, unable to put weight on his right leg. Shortly afterward, substitute Ragnar Ache sustained a thigh injury. Subsequent clinical diagnoses confirmed that both players are sidelined, with the Dutch loanee facing a longer absence due to a cruciate ligament injury.

FC coach René Wagner acknowledged the immediate impact after the final whistle. Bei Dallinga ist es wohl eine Knieverletzung, das war der erste Eindruck. Es wäre super bitter, wenn beide Spieler auf einer Position ausfallen, Wagner stated, before official examinations confirmed the extent of the damage. Dallinga arrived on loan from Bologna, with 1. FC Köln holding a purchase option exceeding ten million euros for the end of the season.

Photo: sportschau.de

René Wagner Faces Mounting Pressure Amid Squad Construction Issues

The turbulent test match comes at a delicate time for the club. Discussions surrounding René Wagner accompany 1. FC Köln into the derby week, with the team holding only four points from their first four league matches following an opening win against TSG Hoffenheim. While club leadership, including President Jörn Stobbe, recently backed the coach, external scrutiny has intensified due to recurring defensive errors, a lack of offensive output, and missed tactical execution.

Against Viktoria Köln, Wagner’s side struggled defensively and required a goal from Marius Bülter to salvage a 2:2 draw. Wagner described the fixture as a guten Test against a challenging opponent in the mixed zone, maintaining an unexcited demeanor on the sideline that contrasted with the rising anxiety in the surrounding environment.

Imad Rondic Steps Back into the Spotlight

With both primary central attacking options unavailable, Imad Rondic moves back into contention. The Bosnian forward had previously been isolated from team training and told to find a new club despite holding a contract through 2029. After failing to secure a transfer or loan move, Rondic worked with a separate trainer before eventually returning to the squad and making a late substitute appearance in a 4:1 defeat in Stuttgart.

Wagner praised the player’s dedication during his period of exclusion. Er macht sein Ding, er gibt jeden Tag Gas und ist froh, dass er mit Respekt behandelt wird. Das will jeder Mensch logischerweise. Bei ihm gibt es eine besondere Situation, denn er hatte bei uns keine Aufgabe. Er hat sich aber mit brutalem Willen, Einsatzbereitschaft und Charakter zurückgearbeitet, Wagner noted regarding Rondic’s integration. In addition to Rondic and Bülter—who scored against Viktoria—younger squad members such as Jan Thielmann and Said El Mala offer alternative attacking profiles.

Match Schedule and Context

The fixture between 1. FC Köln and Borussia Mönchengladbach takes place on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 3:30 PM. Wagner’s team enters the encounter managing multiple personnel shortages across several departments, compounded by the absence of nine national players during the international break and the sudden loss of their central striking options.