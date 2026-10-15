Fired FBI Agents Sue Over Trump Classified Documents Probe Retaliation

Nine former FBI employees, including agents, intelligence analysts, and personnel specialists, filed a federal lawsuit in Washington on Thursday to challenge their terminations, alleging they were ousted in an illegal campaign of political retaliation orchestrated under FBI Director Kash Patel.

The plaintiffs were stripped of their positions in February following an earlier wave of dismissals targeting personnel who worked on investigations involving Donald Trump. The legal challenge centers on their assignments to Plasmic Echo, the FBI’s counterintelligence and counterespionage inquiry into the retention of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Challenging Allegations of a Weaponized Bureau

Director Patel testified before Congress that the personnel removed from the agency had converted the FBI into a political weapon. However, the complaint rejects that assertion entirely. The filing notes that the nine plaintiffs collectively amassed over a century of apolitical service, responding to major national security incidents including the Boston Marathon bombing, hostage recovery operations, and the 2024 assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“A cambio de su servicio, fueron despedidos porque hicieron su trabajo, como siempre lo hicieron: seguir los hechos y la ley sin sesgo ni favoritismo. Para este gobierno, eso es una ofensa. Para el resto de nosotros, es heroico,” stated attorneys Margaret Donovan, Abbe Lowell, and Rebecca Tinio in a joint release.

The lawsuit details how the plaintiffs did not volunteer for the classified documents inquiry but were instead assigned to specialized counterintelligence and counterespionage units as part of their routine duties. The complaint argues that the defendants relied on unfounded assumptions regarding the personal political convictions of the staff.

The Arc of the Mar-a-Lago Investigation

The underlying investigation began after federal authorities discovered dozens of classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago following the end of Trump’s term, which he took with him after leaving the White House. That inquiry culminated in a high-profile search of the Florida property in 2022, which recovered sensitive government records and led to a federal indictment on dozens of felony counts.

Photo: es-us.noticias.yahoo.com

Trump maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.

According to the lawsuit, the eventual purge of the investigative team followed a systematic sequence of events after Trump returned to the White House in 2025. Prior to his appointment as FBI Director, Patel had openly characterized the Mar-a-Lago search as illegal and labeled participating agents as corrupt. Shortly after the inauguration, a senior Justice Department official demanded an internal roster of personnel who had participated in Trump-related probes—a directive that then-FBI Director Brian Driscoll resisted.

The plaintiffs maintain that their dismissals proceeded without internal investigations, standard disciplinary hearings, or adequate notice, serving merely to satisfy a personal vendetta. The lawsuit seeks immediate reinstatement, back pay, and a judicial declaration invalidating the terminations.