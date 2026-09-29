Fortuna Düsseldorf Secures 12-0 Win in Niederrheinpokal

Fortuna Düsseldorf played at the Paul-Janes-Stadion on September 23, 2026, delivering a 12-0 victory against Bezirksligist Schwarz-Weiß Alstaden to advance into the round of 16 in the Niederrheinpokal.

A Homecoming at Flinger Broich

For the first time in nearly 20 years, Fortuna Düsseldorf played a competitive fixture at the Flinger Broich venue. A capacity crowd of 6,000 spectators packed the sold-out traditional stadium to witness the cup outing.

Cheftrainer Alexander Ende made eight changes to his starting lineup compared to the match against Aachen. The rotation paid dividends, as the amateur side struggled to cope with the early pressure from the Rot-Weißen.

Unrelenting Attack Pierces Alstaden Defense

The scoring barrage opened inside the game’s initial minutes when Jomaine Consbruch found the back of the net. Momentum snowballed rapidly as Lukas Eixler and Eric Hottmann added further goals, pushing the scoreline to 4-0 by the 21st minute.

Eric Hottmann emerged as the standout performer of the evening, netting four goals, which included a successfully converted penalty kick. Additional scoring contributions came from Fabian Schleusener with three goals, Lukas Eixler with two, alongside single strikes from Andreas Müller and Matthias Zimmermann. Zimmermann’s goal carried extra sentimental weight, as he once had his own roots at this ground.

Logistical Challenges and Next Steps

Prior to kickoff, the club issued travel advisories warning of multiple street closures surrounding the Flinger Broich area, urging attendees to utilize public transportation, bicycles or trains rather than personal vehicles.

Following this performance in the second round, Fortuna Düsseldorf will discover their opponent for the round of 16 during the official draw scheduled for Thursday.