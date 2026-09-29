Orlando Health Expands Primary Care Services in Brevard County

Orlando Health has expanded its footprint in Brevard County by establishing primary care services in the central region of the county, bringing on its first two primary care physicians to the area following the closure of its Rockledge facility over a year prior.

The health system commemorated the regional growth with an official ribbon-cutting event for a new medical office that now hosts Dr. Srividya Kannan and Dr. Anita Fazeli. Both doctors are actively welcoming and treating local patients.

For Fazeli and Kannan, stepping into these roles marks a meaningful homecoming. Both physicians grew up in Cocoa Beach and emphasized the distinct personal significance of returning to practice medicine where they were raised.

“It is a completely different feeling when you come back to your hometown after being away for so long and being able to provide care for your neighbors, your community members and really building more relationships,” Fazeli said.

Filling a Critical Healthcare Void in Central Brevard

The expansion arrives more than a year after Orlando Health shuttered its hospital in Rockledge in April 2025, a decision that left central Brevard County with a reduced pool of local medical resources. While other primary care providers practice throughout the wider county, Kannan and Fazeli currently stand as the sole Orlando Health primary care physicians operating in the health system’s eastern region.

Kannan noted that primary care physicians play a key role in helping patients navigate the health care system.

“We’re the conductors of the orchestra,” Kannan said. “We are the ones keeping the lines of communication open between the specialists and the patients.”

Community Leadership Weighs In on the Timing

Jimmy Lane, president and CEO of Accelerate Brevard, noted that the arrival of the two practitioners aligns closely with regional needs.

“I think this expansion, again, is right place, right time,” Lane said. “It really helps fill the gap for something that’s so needed for our citizens of our community.”

Current Operations and Availability

Both physicians are already seeing patients at the newly inaugurated central Brevard location. Individuals seeking additional details regarding appointment scheduling or available services can consult the official Orlando Health website.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this report is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.