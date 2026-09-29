Spain defeats Croatia 4-1 in UEFA Nations League match

Spain celebrated its recent title at the Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium on Tuesday, defeating Croatia 4-1 in the UEFA Nations League.

The Bottom Line The Result: Spain dismantled Croatia 4-1 at the Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, securing back-to-back victories in the UEFA Nations League Group A3.

A Championship Welcome in Seville The atmosphere at the Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium set a high-stakes tone long before kickoff. Supporters greeted the national team with a tifo declaring them “Reyes del mundo,” while Rodri showcased the World Cup trophy to the crowd alongside Jesús Navas. The pre-match ceremony honored the squad’s title before the action shifted to the pitch, where Spain immediately picked up where they left off. It took just 70 seconds for Lamine Yamal to break the deadlock. Following a dummy by Fermín from a pass by Baena, Yamal recovered quickly from an early physical challenge and drove a precise shot into the far corner. The early 1-0 advantage signaled an aggressive tactical approach from manager Luis de la Fuente’s squad, though Croatia soon found a way to test the Spanish backline.

Trading Blows Before the Break Despite early dominance that saw Baena test goalkeeper Livakovic and Cubarsí nearly score from long range, Croatia exploited a defensive lapse. In the 28th minute, Perisic delivered an accurate cross that allowed Beljo to head home the equalizer between central defenders Cubarsí and Huijsen. Here is the kicker: Spain’s response was swift and decisive. Just three minutes later, Yamal floated a cross into the box, and Marc Pubill rose to win the aerial duel, heading in his first senior international goal to restore the lead at 2-1. La Roja continued to pressure the Croatian defense before halftime, with Oyarzabal having a goal disallowed for offside and the midfielder striking the goalpost.

Securing Group Leadership in the Second Half Croatia emerged from the locker room with renewed energy, forcing Spain to absorb spells of pressure. De la Fuente responded by introducing fresh legs from the bench, bringing on Pedri and Mikel Merino to stabilize the midfield tempo. The tactical adjustment paid off quickly when Pedri unlocked the defense with a sharp through-ball to Yamal. Yamal drove into the penalty area and fired a powerful shot past the goalkeeper in the 63rd minute, completing his second goal of the night and extending the advantage to 3-1. As the match wound down, the Sánchez-Pizjuán rose to applaud departing substitutes Yamal and Baena, alongside Rodri’s entry to the field in the 71st minute. The evening also featured a moment of mutual respect when Luka Modric warmed up along the touchline, earning a standing ovation from the Sánchez-Pizjuán supporters over twenty years after his international debut for Croatia. Nico Williams supplied the final exclamation point in the 88th minute, cutting past Sutalo before curling a stunning left-footed strike into the top corner to seal the 4-1 final score.