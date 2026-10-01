Ghea Youbi Cuts Singing Schedule for Acting Debut in “Suara Hati” Series

Ghea Youbi Cuts Off-Air Gig Schedule Drastically to Star in MD Entertainment’s Musical Series Suara Hati

Indonesian dangdut singer Ghea Youbi has drastically reduced her monthly off-air performance schedule from 15 to 20 gigs down to just five, prioritizing her debut in the MD Entertainment musical drama series Suara Hati. Speaking in the Setiabudi area of South Jakarta on Thursday, October 1, 2026, the artist detailed how the intense demands of the production have forced a major pivot in her career management.

Production Realities and Scheduling Pressures The Pivot: Ghea Youbi slashed her monthly performance bookings to accommodate the continuous shooting schedule of her first drama series.

Ghea Youbi slashed her monthly performance bookings to accommodate the continuous shooting schedule of her first drama series. Management Strain: The sudden reduction in live concert appearances caused significant logistical hurdles for her booking representatives.

The sudden reduction in live concert appearances caused significant logistical hurdles for her booking representatives. The Context: The series also marks a return for dangdut performer Dewi Perssik to acting with the same studio after 20 years.

Managing Logistics and Production Demands

The decision to pivot away from a hectic touring calendar did not come without operational friction. The sudden reduction in live performance dates caught her representatives off guard. “This manager of mine even got a headache,” Ghea Youbi stated during the October 1 press briefing, noting the shift from fifteen to twenty monthly locations down to a strict maximum of five. Despite the booking challenges, she emphasized that the scheduling sacrifices underscored her commitment to the craft.

The production demands of long-form television require a level of continuous presence that traditional music touring simply cannot accommodate. Choosing the latter meant restructuring her entire professional calendar.

Creative Alignment and Prior Acting Offers

Before committing to Suara Hati, Ghea Youbi turned down several previous acting propositions. The deciding factor for her role centered on conceptual resonance. The narrative framework of the drama mirrored her real-world identity as a dangdut artist, providing a natural entry point into scripted television. “I am truly excited, really happy, so I poured all my energy into this series,” she explained regarding her complete immersion in the production.

Photo: Grid.ID

The production brings together musical talent under the MD Entertainment banner, headed by producer Manoj Punjabi. Punjabi specifically sought out established figures within the dangdut industry to anchor the project, aiming to replicate the success of earlier company titles like Mimpi Manis.

The Return of Dewi Perssik to Serial Television

Sharing the screen with Ghea Youbi is performer Dewi Perssik, who takes on the central role of Melodi. The project marks Dewi Perssik’s return to acting with MD Entertainment after twenty years following her appearance in Mimpi Manis. Within the narrative of Suara Hati, Dewi Perssik portrays a mother of two daughters, with Ghea Youbi cast as one of them, named Maya.

Photo: Liputan6.com

For Dewi Perssik, stepping back onto an MD Entertainment set felt like returning home after two decades away from the studio that initially launched her acting career.

Production Timeline and Future Plans

With principal photography continuing, the cast has focused entirely on completing the series. Ghea Youbi noted that the physical and emotional toll of daily television production requires a mandatory recovery period once filming wraps. “For acting, I’m addicted, but maybe because a lot of time and energy is drained, so after this I will rest first,” she concluded, signaling that future acting projects will wait until she recharges away from the cameras.

Production Detail Ghea Youbi’s Commitment Dewi Perssik’s Role Project Title Suara Hati (MD Entertainment) Suara Hati (MD Entertainment) Schedule Impact Reduced from 15–20 monthly gigs to 5 Return to studio after 20 years On-Screen Relationship Plays Maya (daughter) Plays Melodi (mother) Announcement Date October 1, 2026 (Setiabudi, Jakarta) October 1, 2026 (MD Place, Jakarta)

The production schedule remains underway in Jakarta.