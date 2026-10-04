IU Columbus and WVU Tech play second-half match

Second-Half Action and Scoring Breakdown

Play resumed for the second period before IU Columbus broke the deadlock quickly. At the 45:19 mark, Miranda Yeager netted the opening goal of the match for IU Columbus to put her side ahead 1–0.

WVU Tech responded shortly after. At 52:36, Julia Silva found the back of the net, capitalizing on an assist from teammate Korinne Potter to level the score at 1–1.

The intensity remained high following the goals. Madesyn Sunderhaus of IU Columbus received a yellow card at 47:17. Offensively, WVU Tech applied pressure with multiple attempts, including a high shot by Shiloh Goodwin at 51:07 and an offside call shortly after at 51:52. Silva tested IU Columbus goalkeeper Zoe Bippus with a shot on target at 53:16, which was successfully saved, followed by another high shot from Korinne Potter at 55:30.

Player Rosters and Substitutions

The starting lineups set the tone at the 45:00 mark.

For IU Columbus, the opening second-half lineup featured Zoe Bippus, Miranda Yeager, Madesyn Sunderhaus, Madison Merritt, Kaitlyn Long, Nadia Harris, Lily Campbell, Parker Austrup, Ryleigh Krill, Emma McQueen, and Madelyn McIntosh.

WVU Tech countered with a starting unit composed of Carson Barr, Shiloh Goodwin, Sofia Filgueira, Oda Aksnes, Rocio Gutierrez, Rylee Yeloushan, Julia Silva, Korinne Potter, Sophie Quinlan, Maria Rodriguez, and Irene Saldana.

Mid-half adjustments saw fresh legs enter the pitch. IU Columbus substituted Jessica Finfera for Lily Campbell at 57:29, and Halle Archer replaced Ryleigh Krill at 59:25. WVU Tech made a change at 60:43, bringing on Logan Waller in place of Sophie Quinlan. The match also saw multiple fouls whistled against WVU Tech and IU Columbus as both teams battled for control.

Match Statistics and Timeline

Key Second-Half Events Time Team Event Player(s) 45:19 IU Columbus Goal Miranda Yeager (1-0) 47:17 IU Columbus Yellow Card Madesyn Sunderhaus 52:36 WVU Tech Goal Julia Silva (Assist: Korinne Potter) (1-1) 53:16 WVU Tech Shot/Save Julia Silva, saved by Zoe Bippus 57:29 IU Columbus Substitution Jessica Finfera for Lily Campbell

As the clock ticked past the hour mark, fouls continued to break the rhythm of play while both squads searched for a decisive tiebreaker.