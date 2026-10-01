Kanye West’s Russia Concerts Cancelled by Organisers

Two upcoming concerts in St Petersburg featuring the US rapper known as Ye have been officially cancelled by local organisers. The performances, scheduled for October 10 and 11 at the Gazprom Arena, were called off.

The Bottom Line The Event: Ye’s scheduled October 10 and 11 concerts at St Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena were officially cancelled by Moscow-based organiser Say Agency.

Ye’s scheduled October 10 and 11 concerts at St Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena were officially cancelled by Moscow-based organiser Say Agency. The Conflict: The shows drew sharp division among Russian officials, with foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemning his previous glorification of Hitler while other local politicians defended the booking.

The shows drew sharp division among Russian officials, with foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemning his previous glorification of Hitler while other local politicians defended the booking. The Aftermath: Ticket refunds are set to begin processing following an official statement detailing the status of the project.

Say Agency Confirms St Petersburg Cancellation

The Moscow-based promoter handling the tour, Say Agency, shared a statement on the messaging app Telegram confirming that the planned concerts would no longer take place. “Friends, it is with sincere regret that we inform you that the Ye concerts in Saint Petersburg on the scheduled dates will not be able to take place,” the agency wrote. Organisers announced that ticket refunds would become available starting Monday, 12 October, with comprehensive details regarding refund conditions to follow in a subsequent official statement.

Prior to the official cancellation by Say Agency, stadium management at the Gazprom Arena had stated no rental agreement had been finalized for the dates. Russian media outlets, including the Kommersant newspaper and Fontanka, indicated that the decision to halt the performances ultimately stemmed from pressure originating in Moscow, with authorities investigating the planning stages amidst regulatory scrutiny.

Political Division and Foreign Ministry Backlash

The cancelled St Petersburg dates spotlighted an intense political debate within Russia surrounding the rapper’s public controversies. Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova previously denounced the scheduled concerts as unacceptable, specifically drawing attention to West’s past glorification of Hitler. Last year, the artist faced international backlash for selling swastika T-shirts and releasing a track titled “Heil Hitler.”

Conversely, the booking exposed fractures among domestic politicians. Conservative lawmaker Vitaly Milonov released a video statement arguing that West should perform traditional Russian songs instead of his standard setlist. Other regional figures, however, initially championed the booking as a defiant stance against Western cultural restrictions, brushing past the rapper’s history of antisemitic remarks.

International Tour Repercussions and Prior Cancellations

The cancellation in Russia mirrors a broader pattern of international pushback against the musician’s live appearances. In April, a scheduled show in Marseille, France, was postponed, and West was denied a UK visa, resulting in the cancellation of his headline slots at London’s Wireless Festival. A subsequent concert slated for July 18 at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, was similarly scrapped by local prefect Salvatore Angieri following fierce opposition from the local Jewish community over public safety and order concerns.

Photo: Euronews.com

These disruptions follow a tumultuous period for the artist that began in 2022, when offensive social media remarks led to his removal from major platforms and prompted corporate partners such as Adidas and Balenciaga to sever ties. In an attempt to address the controversy, West took out a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal titled “To Those I’ve Hurt,” attributing his behavior to a prolonged manic episode associated with bipolar disorder.

Kanye West’s controversial concerts in Russia have finally been cancelled

Recent International Tour Disruptions Involving Ye Date / Period Location Venue Status April London, UK Wireless Festival Cancelled following UK visa denial April Marseille, France Scheduled Venue Postponed July 18 Reggio Emilia, Italy RCF Arena (Pulse of Gaia Festival) Cancelled by local prefect over safety concerns October 10–11 St Petersburg, Russia Gazprom Arena Cancelled by organiser Say Agency

As Say Agency prepares to outline the refund procedures for ticket holders, questions remain regarding how the promoter will resolve the administrative fallout with Russian authorities, and whether the artist will attempt to reschedule performance dates in other international markets.