Keanu Carver Removed From WWE Internal Roster, PWInsider Reports

Keanu Carver, the NXT talent born Kevin Robertson, has been removed from WWE’s internal roster and is gone from the company. The departure follows a period of inactivity for the former Temple University defensive tackle, who has not competed since September 12, amid ongoing legal proceedings regarding a temporary order of protection.

The Timeline of a Rapid Departure

The movement behind the scenes at WWE reached a definitive conclusion when confirmation surfaced that Robertson had been officially removed from the organization. Mike Johnson of PWInsider first reported the roster removal on Monday, noting that the company provided no official rationale for the decision. This development aligns with recent observations from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who had previously indicated that Robertson’s future with the promotion appeared increasingly untenable due to his prolonged absence from television.

Robertson’s tenure was marked by a rapid transition from college football to professional wrestling. After signing with WWE in 2023, he debuted in the NXT Breakout Tournament that December. While he showed physical promise, his trajectory stalled following his participation in the June 2025 Fatal Four-Way match for the Evolve Championship and a stint on season three of WWE LFG.

Florida Judge Grants Protection Order Against Robertson

The backdrop to Robertson’s exit involves a civil matter currently pending in Florida. On September 14, a temporary order of protection was filed against Robertson by another NXT talent. The petition alleges a pattern of stalking and harassment following the dissolution of a personal relationship, citing specific claims of unauthorized visits to the petitioner’s residence and as many as 44 phone calls in a single day.

A judge granted the temporary order on the day of the filing. Following a hearing on September 22, the order was extended through October 20, at which point another hearing is scheduled. The conditions of the order mandate that Robertson maintain a distance of at least 500 feet from the petitioner and refrain from any contact. While these allegations have not been tested in a court of law, the situation remains under investigation by the State Attorney’s Office. A local police official confirmed to POST Wrestling that the case is active, though no formal charges have been reported to date.

Milestone Date Last Televised Appearance September 12 Order of Protection Filed September 14 Initial Hearing September 22 Next Scheduled Hearing October 20 Official Roster Removal October

Robertson Deletes Social Media Posts About Public Reaction

In the immediate aftermath of the initial reports regarding the filing, Robertson utilized social media to address the situation. On the night the news broke, he posted two messages on X—both of which were subsequently deleted—suggesting that the public narrative would shift in his favor within a month and characterizing the reaction as “fake a*** virtue signaling.”

Robertson did not respond to requests for comment from POST Wrestling regarding the allegations or his status with the company. With his removal now finalized, the primary question remains whether the State Attorney’s Office will move forward with criminal charges based on the evidence collected during their investigation. The legal process continues to run its course, independent of the talent’s employment status with WWE.