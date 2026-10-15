Latvian Defense Minister Raivis Melnis details border defense network

Raivis Melnis walks the corridors of a historic building in central Riga carrying the weight of a frontier state adjusting to a volatile security posture, having been appointed in late May following a government crisis sparked by stray attack drones breaching national airspace.

Inside the Airspace Breach and Border Reinforcements

The airspace breach five months ago involved multiple attack drones entering Latvia, with two impacting near an empty fuel depot. Born 48 years ago in the Balvi municipality roughly twenty kilometers from the Russian border, the Latvian army colonel was initially appointed when the incident prompted the then head of government, Evika Silina, to dismiss the defense minister. An army military adviser with extensive knowledge of Ukraine, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, and training from prestigious centers such as King’s College London, Melnis was the appropriate man, but the prime minister fell and with her, his appointment. His position was nevertheless maintained by her successor, Andris Kulbergs. Melnis noted that the security equation along the eastern border has since shifted.

Latvian Minister of Defence Raivis Melnis personally delivered 14 CVRT armoured vehicles to the Third Army Corps.These are modern tracked armoured platforms, in short supply across the Ukrainian military. The CVRTs are intended to reinforce the corps' assault units directly on… pic.twitter.com/1bajC2ClZk — https://x.com/ab3army/status/2066612325411332315

“They still represent a challenge, but we can manage it,” Melnis told El País regarding the drone threat. He outlined that by October, additional radar systems, drone interceptors, and corresponding software were deployed. The resulting border defense network relies on domestically manufactured equipment to detect and intercept incoming aerial threats, though Melnis acknowledged that NATO backing remains vital.

Balancing Hybrid Provocations and Conventional Forces

Beyond airspace violations, the defense portfolio centers heavily on hybrid tactics, including illegal migration orchestrated from Russia and Belarus. Melnis explained that resources must balance supporting border guards and interior security services with maintaining an army ready for conventional combat.

Latvia maintains permanent military units near the border, operating alongside allied contingents such as the roughly 600 Spanish soldiers stationed at Adazi and Lielvarde bases. Melnis emphasized that these deployments send a direct deterrent message to Russia and Belarus. Addressing the broader geopolitical risk, Melnis noted that any aggression against the Baltic states constitutes an attack on the entirety of the European Union and NATO, triggering a collective response.

Weighing Moscow’s Capabilities Against European Defense

While Russia maintains a heavy military footprint, Melnis observed that its forces remain bogged down in Ukraine, leaving conventional threats against the Baltic frontier non-imminent. Instead, Russia continues to probe European stability via cyberattacks, sabotage, propaganda, and migration pressure designed to fracture regional cohesion.

Washington’s Role and Sovereign European Capabilities

Commenting on suggestions regarding a potential permanent U.S. base in Lithuania, Melnis reaffirmed the role of the United States as a core strategic partner. He stressed that while American capabilities provide crucial deterrence and training support in the Baltic region, European Union member states must continue funding and developing their own sovereign military capabilities, all while actively preparing to fight if necessary against these intensified hybrid provocations.