Lukas Neumayer defeats Florian Broska to advance at Braga Challenger

Austrian tennis player Lukas Neumayer advanced at the ATP Challenger tournament in Braga, overcoming early struggles to defeat Germany’s Florian Broska with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Broska Breaks Neumayer to Win First Set

The initial phase of the round-of-32 clash on the Portuguese clay saw a tight baseline battle. The match turned at 2-2, where Broska, ranked ATP-334, capitalized on Neumayer's serving vulnerabilities to break serve.

Throughout the first set, Neumayer struggled with rhythm on his initial delivery, racking up costly double faults while the German challenger applied consistent pressure with aggressive service placement. Failing to claw back the deficit, Neumayer dropped the opening set 4-6.

Florian Broska vs Lukas Neumayer – ATP Challenger Braga – Live Score & Play-by-Play

The tactical whiteboard painted a different picture in the second set. Neumayer adjusted his return depth, neutralizing Broska’s serve and seizing the initiative from the baseline. After breaking serve to take a 4-2 lead, the Austrian dictated the rally patterns and closed out the set 6-3 to force a decider.

Dominant Finish Sets Up Clash With Wallin

Carrying the physical and tactical momentum from the second set into the third, Neumayer completely dismantled his opponent’s service games. Early back-to-back breaks effectively sealed the outcome, allowing the Austrian to cruise through the final set 6-2.

With the opening hurdle cleared in Braga, Neumayer’s attention now turns to the next round. The world number 180 is scheduled to face Sweden’s Ole Wallin for a spot in the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger event.

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