Mammogram Screening in NRW: Why Many Women Skip Breast Cancer Vorsorge

Public health associations and medical experts are urging individuals to utilize the voluntary, free preventive service, noting that achieving a 70 percent participation rate could significantly reduce breast cancer mortality.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What it is: The mammography screening program is a specialized X-ray examination designed to detect tumors in an early stage, before they are palpable and lymph nodes are affected by tumor cells.

The mammography screening program is a specialized X-ray examination designed to detect tumors in an early stage, before they are palpable and lymph nodes are affected by tumor cells. Why it matters: Screening can contribute to detecting breast cancer earlier and lowering breast cancer mortality.

Participation Rates Lag Behind Public Health Goals

Data from the Kassenärztliche Vereinigungen (KV) Nordrhein and Westfalen-Lippe highlight a persistent participation gap across the region. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the overall screening quota stood at 55.5 percent in 2024, hovering slightly above the national average of 52 percent.

Frank Bergmann, chairman of KV Nordrhein, points out that reaching a 70 percent participation quota could decrease breast cancer mortality by up to 35 percent.

Accessibility Initiatives and Examination Logistics

To eliminate geographical barriers, regional health authorities have deployed specialized infrastructure across urban and rural sectors. The Rheinland features 29 fixed screening units located within radiological practices alongside five mobile units, known as Mammobile, which travel specifically to rural districts. Westfalen-Lippe operates 46 screening units and two mobile units covering rural zones including the districts of Steinfurt, Borken, and the Hochsauerlandkreis.

The primary imaging procedure takes between five and ten minutes, with diagnostic results typically dispatched within ten days. Individuals who do not wish to wait for a mailed invitation can book an appointment directly through regional central offices, provided their last screening occurred at least 22 months prior.

Diagnostic Accuracy and False-Positive Rates

Understanding the statistical outcomes of mammography helps mitigate patient anxiety regarding abnormal findings. Univ.-Prof. Dr. med. Walter Heindel, head of the Reference Center for Mammography in Münster, outlines standard population outcomes per 1,000 screened participants:

Screening Outcome Category Number of Patients per 1,000 Participants Unauffälliger Befund (Normal / Negative Result) ~970 Auffälliger Befund (Abnormal / Recall for Assessment) ~30 Confirmed Benign (Cleared after Further Diagnostic Workup) ~24 Confirmed Breast Cancer Diagnosis ~6

The false-positive rate—where an initial abnormality requires secondary assessment but ultimately yields a benign outcome—remains relatively low at 2.4 percent for regular attendees and 3.7 percent for first-time participants.

Barriers to Screening and Epidemiological Impact

Public health experts cite multiple factors contributing to non-attendance, including apprehension regarding temporary breast compression discomfort, fear of receiving an abnormal diagnostic result, and a general lack of health literacy concerning the exact protocol and clinical benefits. Markus Haist, president of the Professional Association of Gynecologists, notes that while anxiety over radiation exposure is understandable, the actual radiation dose delivered during a standard diagnostic mammography is minimal and strictly regulated.

Photo: noz.de

According to the State Statistical Office, breast cancer was in 2025 with around 4,100 cases the second most common cancer-related cause of death in NRW.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Ultraschall and MRT play a role if there are abnormalities or an increased personal risk—familial or genetic—exists.