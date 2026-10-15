Meet Musango: New Bipedal Dinosaur Species Discovered in Zimbabwe Reveals Unique Prehistoric Ecosystem

Musango matusadonaensis, a newly described bipedal sauropodomorph dinosaur that walked Zimbabwe’s terrain 210 million years ago, upends assumptions that prehistoric communities across southern Africa were uniform. The 4.5-meter-long, 220-kilogram subadult offers fresh evidence of distinct regional species rather than a mere extension of better-known South African faunas.

Excavating the Matusadona Shoreline

Paleontological work in Zimbabwe stalled for a few decades following pioneering efforts in the 1970s by Geoffrey Bond and Michael Raath. Those early investigators identified abundant fossil material in Bulawayo and the lower Zambezi Valley, largely classifying the finds as species already named from neighboring South Africa.

A breakthrough arrived when Steve Edwards discovered productive new sites on the shore of Lake Kariba, an artificial lake forming most of the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. News of the find reached Jonah Choiniere at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. Choiniere assembled an international team of South African, Zimbabwean, and UK-based collaborators to explore the terrain.

Accessing the sites required operating from a Kariba houseboat that doubled as a mobile hotel and laboratory. The international team mounted two expeditions in 2017 and 2018 deep inside Matusadona National Park. Researchers collected fossils from brick-red mudstones and sandstones laid down by ancient rivers during the Late Triassic period, between 237 million and 201 million years ago. Geological evidence and plant fossils indicate that the Triassic landscape of Kariba was dry, featuring stands of large conifer trees alongside green corridors of vegetation hugging permanent watercourses.

Anatomy and Isolation of Musango

The newly analyzed addition to the Triassic fossil record, Musango matusadonaensis, belongs to the sauropodomorph group—the lineage that eventually produced four-legged, long-necked giants like Diplodocus. An incomplete skeleton was recovered from the bank of the Nyamasango River near Musango Island. Bone growth marks confirm the specimen was a subadult when it died. Although the skull was not preserved, its close relatives were largely herbivorous.

The discovery follows the 2024 description of Musankwa, another sauropodomorph unearthed from the same beds. Both species are unique to Zimbabwe. Researchers found that all the material collected so far has revealed animals that are distinct from those elsewhere. Furthermore, the Zimbabwean dinosaurs are not even the closest evolutionary relatives of their South African neighbors. The expedition also recovered other fossil animals, including lungfish and aquatic reptiles called phytosaurs, which are rare or absent in South African sites.

These findings prompted a systematic reappraisal of historical dinosaur collections housed in Bulawayo. Many of those older fossils cannot be referred to South African species, contrary to earlier assumptions.

Climatic Drivers of the Dinosaur Divide

Geographic positioning likely explains the faunal divergence. During the Late Triassic, Zimbabwe sat further north than South Africa and closer to the equator. Distinct climatic differences might be responsible for these varied casts of characters, just as climate is known to have a strong effect on the distributions of living animals.

Researchers plan to return to Lake Kariba to uncover additional fossils. Future fieldwork will gather more information on the exact ages and environments of these dinosaur-bearing rocks, allowing for tighter comparisons with sites elsewhere.