Mike Tyson Mansion in Connecticut Listed for US$9,9 Million

In September 2026, a sprawling 4,740-square-meter mansion in Farmington, Connecticut, originally purchased by Mike Tyson for US$3 million in 1996, returned to the real estate market with a listing price of US$9,9 million. As La Nación reported, the current valuation nearly triples the initial investment made by the athlete three decades ago, reflecting major renovations and shifting property values in the region.

From a Boxing Legend to a Hip-Hop Icon

Mike Tyson owned the Connecticut estate for seven years before selling the property to rapper 50 Cent for US$4,1 million in 2003, according to coverage by TN. During his residency, the musician used the estate as an investment and recorded his 2005 album, The Massacre, on the premises. The property later changed hands again in 2019, when restaurant investors Casey Askar and Shera Askar purchased the estate from 50 Cent for US$2,9 million, marking a steep discount from earlier asking prices.

The Askar family invested over US$3 million into a comprehensive renovation of the 1985-built structure, updating the sprawling compound to fit modern luxury standards. However, the growth of their seven children and a decreased use of the large facility prompted them to list the property once more, as detailed by Vistazo. Sherry Borgeson, a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, currently manages the direct sale of the estate.

Inside the Farmington Compound

Situated on a 17.6-acre plot in central Connecticut roughly midway between Boston and New York, the residence offers rapid transit capabilities via its own private helipad. Outlets including La República note that the massive structure houses between 19 and 21 bedrooms alongside seven kitchens.

Photo: La República

Among its distinct features is the Club TKO nightclub, which Tyson installed personally as a nod to the technical knockout term. The compound also includes a professional recording studio, a private movie theater, a casino, a cigar room, multiple game rooms, and sports courts.

Timeline & Transaction Owner Transaction Price 1996 Mike Tyson US$3,000,000 2003 50 Cent US$4,100,000 2019 Casey and Shera Askar US$2,900,000 September 2026 Current Market Listing US$9,900,000

A Record-Setting Valuation for Hartford County

The current asking price of US$9,9 million stands far above the broader real estate trends in Hartford County, where the median home price hovered around US$396,000 in July. According to regional real estate data cited across the coverage, the estate’s current listing price doubles the previous historic regional record of US$5 million set in 2011.

Photo: TN

Beyond its sheer size and entertainment amenities, the estate features an indoor spa complex equipped with an indoor pool, a steam room, a red-light therapy sauna, massage areas, and a hair salon. The commercial-grade kitchen boasts a pizza oven and an industrial dough mixer, while the exterior grounds feature a playground and a pond complete with a dock and pedal boats.