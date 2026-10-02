The levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system known as Mirena maintains an over 99% efficacy rate in preventing pregnancy, yet a decade-long public debate persists over whether the device increases the risk of depression. While regulatory bodies and clinical monographs list depressive mood as a known side effect occurring in a small percentage of users, independent scientific reviews published over the last ten years present contradictory statistical associations.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway The Hormone: Mirena releases levonorgestrel, a synthetic progestin.

Mirena releases levonorgestrel, a synthetic progestin. The Side Effect Profile: Clinical monographs from Health Canada and the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) classify depressive mood as a frequent adverse event, affecting roughly 6.4% to under 10% of users.

Clinical monographs from Health Canada and the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) classify depressive mood as a frequent adverse event, affecting roughly 6.4% to under 10% of users. The Evidence Gap: Large-scale epidemiological studies show conflicting results, with some reviews finding no clear statistical link and others noting increased psychiatric symptoms within multi-factorial contexts.

The Origins of the Mirena Contraceptive Controversy

Public scrutiny surrounding the hormonal intrauterine device intensified in March 2017 when the French Facebook group “Victimes du stérilet hormonal Mirena” formed to collect user testimonies regarding adverse psychological and physical reactions. Shortly thereafter, research from Steven A. Kushner suggested that levonorgestrel could affect the brain, sparking wider debate over mood alterations, irritability, anxiety, and depressive states.

Earlier investigations had already documented patient discontinuations due to localized and systemic symptoms. A 2009 British evaluation reported that 60% of women in the UK had their Mirena devices removed, citing irregular spotting and abdominal pain. Subsequently, a 2016 Danish cohort study indicated an increased relative risk of depression among hormonal IUD users.

Contrasting Findings Across Independent Ten-Year Studies

In response to public concern, independent researchers conducted multiple evaluations over the past decade to clarify the relationship between hormonal contraception and mental health outcomes. The resulting data remain divided.

Photo: newsexplorer.fr

A 2018 review led by researchers in Ohio analyzed 26 separate studies and concluded that existing evidence was insufficient to establish an association between hormonal IUDs and depression. Conversely, a systematic review published in 2023 evaluated 22 studies and found that several reported correlations between hormonal IUD use and psychiatric symptoms. Specifically, 10 of those studies identified an increase in depressive markers, one noted heightened anxiety, and another observed a higher risk of suicide.

Further complicating the epidemiological landscape, a large-scale Swedish study published in 2024 tracked 703,000 women and reported a 57% increase in the risk of depression among hormonal IUD users.

Overview of Select Studies on Hormonal IUDs and Mental Health Publication Year Scope / Methodology Primary Finding 2009 UK evaluation of 60% removal rates Documented removal due to bleeding and pain. 2016 Danish population-based cohort Established an increased relative risk of depression among IUD users. 2018 Ohio analysis of 26 studies Found insufficient data to support an association with depression. 2023 Systematic review of 22 studies Noted mixed results, with multiple papers reporting higher depressive symptoms. 2024 Swedish study of 703,000 individuals Reported a 57% increase in depression risk among users.

High Satisfaction Rates and Documented Frequency of Adverse Events

Despite ongoing debates regarding mental health, manufacturers and clinical guidelines emphasize that levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine systems remain among the most reliable and secure contraceptive methods. Official product documentation for Mirena notes an efficacy rate exceeding 99%.

Photo: pieuvre.ca

Patient satisfaction trials consistently reflect positive experiences among large cohorts. A 2011 study involving 5,000 participants aged 14 to 20 recorded an 88% satisfaction rate. A 2022 safety and efficacy evaluation—co-authored by employees of the company Bayer—assessed 223 women using the device for eight years, finding that 99% reported satisfaction.

At the same time, regulatory authorities acknowledge that mood-related adverse events do occur. The INSPQ Contraception Protocol updated in 2024 states that undesirable effects such as acne, mood disturbances, weight gain, and breast tenderness affect fewer than 10% of users. Similarly, the Health Canada product monograph for Mirena notes that depressive mood and depression are recognized as frequent adverse reactions, reflecting clinical trial data where 6.4% of participants reported such symptoms.

Multi-Factorial Influences on Psychiatric Symptoms

Epidemiologists and clinical reviewers caution against attributing depressive disorders solely to a single pharmacological agent. The authors of the 2023 systematic review emphasized that depression is a multi-factorial condition. Consequently, the associations observed in studies represent only one factor among others.

My Mirena issues and Depression

References

Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ). Protocole de contraception du Québec. Updated 2024.

Health Canada. Mirena Product Monograph and Safety Information.

Kushner, Steven A., et al. Research on Progestin-Mediated Neurological Impacts.

Bayer Inc. Clinical Safety and Efficacy Trials for Mirena Intrauterine System.

As independent research continues to parse the complex interplay between systemic hormone delivery and psychological well-being, regulatory agencies and medical associations rely on continuous post-market surveillance to guide clinical practice.