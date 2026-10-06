Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Could Drop If Tech Stocks Pull Back

Bitcoin traded near $86,000 as Strategy disclosed the acquisition of 334 BTC for roughly $28.7 million, even as economist Peter Schiff warned that a broader pull-back in technology stocks could trigger a sharp market reversal.

The Bottom Line

Strategy added 334 BTC at an average price of $85,838.80, bringing its total holdings to 848,000 BTC, which accounts for just over 4% of the total supply.

Peter Schiff cautioned on his podcast that Strategy has lost its capacity to issue new STRC preferred stock to fund further accumulation.

Strategy Continues Accumulation Despite Slower Pace

Strategy expanded its digital asset portfolio with the purchase of 334 BTC for approximately $28.7 million, drawing $15.7 million from common-stock sales and $13 million from USD cash reserves. Yahoo Finance reported that the transaction followed a larger acquisition in late September of 1,665 BTC for roughly $142.8 million. The latest figures distinguish a $4.88 billion USD reserve designated for preferred dividends and debt interest from $833.4 million in general-purpose USD cash.

The latest acquisition represents a smaller scale of capital deployment compared to previous months. KuCoin noted that the firm also repurchased about $176.3 million of STRC during the reporting window. Those contrasting capital movements underscore the ongoing debate over how long the company can sustain aggressive accumulation under shifting market conditions.

Metric Latest Reported Figure Context Bitcoin Purchased 334 BTC ($28.7 million) Average price of $85,838.80 per coin STRC Repurchased $176.3 million Funded via USD cash and short-term interest Total Holdings 848,000 BTC Just over 4% of total Bitcoin supply USD Reserves & Cash $4.88B Reserve / $833.4M Cash Segregated pools for obligations and discretionary buys

Peter Schiff Flags Vulnerability in Equity Correlation

Peter Schiff argued that Bitcoin’s recent move back above $80,000—with prices reaching approximately $86,000—stemmed from improved market confidence and short covering rather than fundamental strength. KuCoin highlighted Schiff’s warning that the recovery in Strategy’s STRC instrument, which rebounded to $99.40 after dropping to $75 over the summer, does not restore the company’s ability to raise fresh capital through new issuances.

“There’s no way that he’s going to be able to start selling more STRC. And that means he’s not going to be able to raise money to really start buying more Bitcoin,” Schiff stated on his show. He connected this financing constraint to broader macroeconomic headwinds, including falling bond prices, softer PCE inflation figures, and oil trading near $91 a barrel following a G7 commitment to release 100 million barrels from strategic reserves.

Diverging Signals Across Global Markets

The broader market context reveals a tension between resilient crypto asset prices and fragile macroeconomic fundamentals. Bitcoin recorded a gain of more than 4% over seven days and over 8% across 30 days, yet it remains down 30% on a year-over-year basis. Yahoo Finance data places the asset near the mid-$86,000 threshold as traders weigh corporate balance sheet health against potential equity market contractions.

Photo: kucoin.com

While Strategy maintains distinct liquidity buffers to service its obligations, the debate centers on whether equity market stability can persist. Schiff maintains that investors are treating resilience as a sign that negative economic signals no longer matter, leaving digital assets exposed to any sudden correction in technology equities.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.