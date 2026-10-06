Superintendent Fabiola Bagula Responds to President’s San Diego Attack

Superintendent Fabiola Bagula, Ph.D., addresses and reflects upon the President’s verbal attack on San Diego and Los Angeles through an open message published by the San Diego Unified School District. Writing from the perspective of a former classroom teacher, Bagula examines how national rhetoric trickles down into classrooms, carrying profound emotional weight for students trying to make sense of the headlines.

The Superintendent’s response follows an address in which the president invoked attacks on Los Angeles and San Diego, an action that drew immediate applause from the audience. For Bagula, that particular reaction marked a significant moment. She noted that she cannot recall another moment in her lifetime when she heard a president speak this way about American cities and fellow Americans applaud.

Protecting Students Amid Alarming National Rhetoric

The primary concern animating the district’s response is the psychological well-being of local children. Superintendent Fabiola Bagula, Ph.D., points out that children carry the outside world straight into classrooms, absorbing the news items they face, the discussions they overhear, and the uncertainties they hold. When national leaders single out their hometowns with hostile language, children naturally wonder what those statements mean for their families, their safety, and the place they call home.

To address potential distress, the district outlines a clear pedagogical framework for educators handling these topics in school. Teachers are encouraged to create open dialogue by beginning with receptive, open-ended inquiries:

“What have you heard?”

“What are you curious about?”

“What questions do you have?”

This approach prioritizes active listening without projecting assumptions onto students or compelling them to speak before they are ready.

Grounding Classroom Conversations in Facts and Civic Reflection

Beyond offering a safe space to process emotions, the district’s guidance urges educators to anchor discussions in verified facts. Teachers are advised to help students examine official statements in their proper context, effectively separating verified words from headlines, commentary, and rumors. Young learners must understand that alarming remarks alone do not establish an imminent threat.

Furthermore, Bagula calls for civic reflection within the classroom environment. Students are encouraged to evaluate the responsibilities leaders carry when discussing war and civilian safety, as well as examining why the choice of language matters in public discourse. By looking at verified responses from local leaders alongside any verified explanation from the administration, students learn to weigh evidence, ask critical questions, and navigate disagreements with mutual respect.

Safeguarding Belonging and Emotional Well-Being

A central pillar of the district’s directive is the absolute protection of every student’s sense of belonging. This focus is particularly vital for young people who hold personal heritage or family ties to regions affected by global conflicts. Bagula asserts that no child should ever be held accountable for the actions of a government or treated as responsible for its actions.

When students express fear or confusion, schools are instructed to provide transparent, accurate information regarding campus safety protocols and the availability of trusted adults, avoiding guarantees that cannot be realistically fulfilled. For children needing deeper intervention, districts stand ready to connect them with dedicated school counselors. As Bagula’s statement makes clear, meeting students with steadiness, honesty, and care remains an essential duty for educators.