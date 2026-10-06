Children’s National Experts Honored with 2026 AAP Awards

Three clinicians from Children’s National Hospital took center stage at the 2026 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition in San Diego this October, earning prestigious national awards for their contributions to pediatric education, emergency medicine, and health technology policy.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Pediatric Education: Dr. Olanrewaju Falusi was honored for building national training programs that teach doctors how to address social factors affecting children’s health.

Dr. Olanrewaju Falusi was honored for building national training programs that teach doctors how to address social factors affecting children’s health. Emergency Medicine: Dr. Lenore Jarvis received an emerging leader award for her work in pediatric emergency care and health policy.

Dr. Lenore Jarvis received an emerging leader award for her work in pediatric emergency care and health policy. Medical Innovation: Dr. Vasum Peiris was recognized for his decade of regulatory and technological leadership at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to improve devices for children and rare disease populations.

Recognizing Decades of Advocacy and Pediatric Education Leadership

Olanrewaju “Lanre” Falusi, MD, MEd, FAAP, pediatrician and medical director of Advocacy Education at Children’s National, received the 2026 AAP Education Award. The honor recognizes an AAP member whose career has yielded a broad and lasting impact on pediatric education and the health of infants, children, adolescents, and young adults. Over two decades, Dr. Falusi has established herself as an educator, mentor, and national leader focused on training future physicians to tackle social drivers of child health.

Dr. Falusi also serves on the executive committee for the AAP’s Committee on Federal Government Affairs. Her work includes developing multiple educational frameworks, most notably the nationally disseminated Trainee Education in Advocacy and Community Health (TEACH) curriculum, which shapes pediatric residency and training programs across the United States. Dewesh Agrawal, MD, emergency medicine physician and vice chair of Medical Education, noted her trajectory from a pediatric resident to one of the nation’s most influential pediatric educators.

Shaping Child Health Policy in Pediatric Emergency Care

The Jane Knapp Emerging Pediatric Emergency Medicine Leader Award was presented to Lenore Jarvis, MD, who works as an emergency medicine physician and serves as director of Advocacy and Health Policy in the division of Emergency Medicine at Children’s National. The award is presented annually to an early-career pediatric emergency medicine physician—defined as within the first 10 years of their career—who demonstrates outstanding leadership, significant field contributions, and strong potential for continued influence. Established nationally in 2022, the award has now recognized Children’s National physicians in two of its first four years.

Dr. Jarvis advances child health through the design of innovative clinical programs, medical education, advocacy, and collaborative policy solutions, maintaining a specific focus on perinatal mental health and interpersonal violence. Joelle Simpson, MD, MPH, chief of Emergency Medicine, emphasized that Dr. Jarvis extends her influence beyond the bedside to strengthen systems of care.

Advancing Pediatric Medical Technology and Regulatory Policy

The AAP Award for Pediatric Innovation was presented to Vasum Peiris, MD, MPH, FAAP, FACC, FASE, a pediatric and adult cardiologist. Recognizing an exemplary record of innovation, advocacy, and service to children and families, the award was established by the AAP’s Section on Innovation in Therapeutics and Technology. Dr. Peiris spent a decade at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health as chief medical officer and associate director for Pediatrics and Special Populations.

During his tenure at the FDA, his work included shaping approaches to evidence generation for pediatric and rare disease populations and advancing guidance on pediatric research ethics.

Broader AAP Recognitions and Academic Programming at the 2026 Conference

The October conference in San Diego also highlighted broader institutional contributions from pediatric centers nationwide. Earlier this year, Marva Moxey-Mims, MD, chief of Nephrology at Children’s National, received the Henry L. Barnett Award from the AAP Section on Nephrology. Meanwhile, other major academic centers contributed to the extensive programming, which featured more than 350 educational sessions, hands-on practical learning, and the largest pediatric technology exhibit of its kind, as reported by UPMC Physician Resources.

For instance, UPMC faculty presented sessions on neonatal-perinatal research—such as Chelsea Bitler, DO, receiving the 2026 Marshall Klaus Neonatal-Perinatal Research Award—alongside multidisciplinary clinical workshops addressing pediatric surgical oncology, behavioral health integration, and brief psychotherapy interventions in outpatient pediatric settings.

Recipient Specialty Award Name Core Focus Area Olanrewaju Falusi, MD Pediatrician AAP Education Award Social drivers of health, TEACH curriculum, advocacy education Lenore Jarvis, MD Emergency medicine physician Jane Knapp Emerging Leader Award Perinatal mental health, health policy, interpersonal violence Vasum Peiris, MD Pediatric and adult cardiologist AAP Award for Pediatric Innovation FDA medical device regulation, pediatric rare disease technology Marva Moxey-Mims, MD Chief of Nephrology Henry L. Barnett Award Nephrology research leadership

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

While these recognitions reflect advancements in health policy, medical devices, and clinical training rather than direct patient treatments, parents and caregivers should always consult a qualified pediatrician or pediatric specialist regarding specific clinical concerns, developmental milestones, or emergency medical guidance. If a child exhibits acute red-flag symptoms—such as respiratory distress, severe dehydration, acute lethargy, or signs of severe trauma—seek immediate emergency medical evaluation or contact local emergency services.

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