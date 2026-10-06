Colts and Steelers meet in Week 5 with identical 2-2 records

The Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers enter their Week 5 matchup at Acrisure Stadium both holding 2-2 records, colliding in a pivotal AFC conference game on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET. Both squads are eager to climb above .500 in a crowded playoff race, with kickoff broadcast live on CBS.

The Bottom Line

The Rest and Travel Disparity: The Steelers enjoy a home-field advantage and a mini-bye after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, whereas the Colts travel back directly from an international game in London without a traditional bye week.

The Steelers enjoy a home-field advantage and a mini-bye after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, whereas the Colts travel back directly from an international game in London without a traditional bye week. The Betting Odds Shift: DraftKings lists the Steelers as a -2.5 favorite, while the game total has dropped three full points from an opening line of 47.5 down to 44.5.

Acrisure Stadium Hosting Week 5 Clash Between 2-2 Colts and Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts return stateside after securing a 30-13 victory over the Washington Commanders in London, improving their early-season record to 2-2. Jonathan Taylor carried the offensive load abroad, rushing 20 times for 95 yards and a pair of scores. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 19 of 34 passes for 143 yards to seven different receivers while adding a rushing touchdown.

Pittsburgh enters the Sunday afternoon meeting following a narrow 27-24 defeat to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 299 yards and connected with DK Metcalf on five catches for 115 yards, but the Steelers defense failed to contain Deshaun Watson and a previously struggling Browns offense. With the loss, the Steelers dropped to 2-2 on the year, tying them for third place in the AFC North alongside the Cincinnati Bengals, while Indianapolis sits second in the AFC South one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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Historical Series Dominance and Betting Market Adjustments

Historically, the matchup favors the home team heavily. The Steelers hold a 28-8 all-time advantage over the Colts, including multiple postseason victories. In their most recent meeting on November 2, 2025, Pittsburgh defeated Indianapolis 27-20 after forcing four turnovers from Daniel Jones to erase an early deficit. Covers.com noted that the Steelers boast a 7-3 record against the spread in their last 10 games against Indianapolis.

DraftKings lists the Steelers as 2.5-point favorites with a moneyline of -135, while the Colts sit at +114 as underdogs. The over/under total has seen significant market movement, dropping three full points from an opening line of 47.5 down to 44.5. Covers.com pointed out that the Steelers are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 contests, while both teams hold identical 2-2 records against the spread overall this season.

Team Record Spread Moneyline Total Indianapolis Colts 2-2 +2.5 (-110) +114 OVER 44.5 (-108) Pittsburgh Steelers 2-2 -2.5 (-110) -135 UNDER 44.5 (-112)

Key Statistical Matchups and Injury Reports

Under center, Daniel Jones has tallied 754 passing yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions while getting sacked eight times.

Photo: covers.com

For Pittsburgh, Aaron Rodgers has recorded 999 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions while absorbing 13 sacks across four appearances.

The injury report adds critical context to Sunday’s matchup. The Colts list wide receiver Keenan Allen (undisclosed) as questionable and defensive end Arden Key (hamstring) as out. Meanwhile, the Steelers list running back Rico Dowdle (toe) as questionable and cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle) as doubtful for the contest.