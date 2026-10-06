Shopify and Uber report full-year 2025 financial results

Shopify and Uber Technologies represent two divergent operational philosophies for capturing digital consumer spending, forcing investors to weigh pure-play e-commerce infrastructure against global physical logistics dominance as both companies report full-year 2025 financial results.

Financial Trajectories and Revenue Scale

The core divergence between the two technology giants lies in their operational footprint and top-line scale. Uber operates a multi-sided platform connecting riders, drivers, and merchants across mobility, delivery, and freight services. Shopify provides internet infrastructure and software that powers online commerce for businesses operating in over 175 countries.

For fiscal year 2025, Uber posted revenue of approximately $52.0 billion, marking an 18.3% increase over the previous fiscal year, driven by higher trip volumes in mobility and steady demand for delivery services. Net income for the period reached roughly $10.1 billion, though that figure was heavily influenced by the valuation of equity investments in other technology companies.

Shopify generated nearly $11.6 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2025, representing a 30.1% growth rate compared to the prior year. This expansion stemmed from increased merchant services adoption and subscription tier price adjustments. The company reported net income of roughly $1.2 billion, maintaining profitability while investing in artificial intelligence and agentic commerce capabilities following its acquisition of Tailwind Labs.

Margin Expansion and Free Cash Flow Generation

Both companies have secured long-term profitability, but their cash generation profiles and balance sheet metrics tell separate stories.

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Shopify carries a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0x, reflecting zero debt relative to shareholder equity, alongside a current ratio of approximately 6.0x. The company generated nearly $2.0 billion in free cash flow. Stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 22.1% of its operating cash flow, acting as a non-cash expense added back to the reported total.

Uber reported a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 0.4x and a current ratio of approximately 1.1x, indicating it holds sufficient liquid assets to cover upcoming liabilities. Free cash flow reached close to $9.8 billion for fiscal year 2025, supporting its growth initiatives and major structural moves, such as its proposed $14.8 billion acquisition of Delivery Hero aimed at expanding its international delivery footprint.

When measuring free cash flow per share, Uber comes out ahead at $4.85 per share compared to Shopify’s $1.79 per share.

Growth Momentum and Market Valuation

Operating margins tell a story of parallel maturity. Shopify achieved sustained profitability in 2024, pushing its operating margin to an all-time high of 17.8% in its most recent quarter. Uber achieved long-term profitability in 2023, reaching an operating margin high of 13.3% in its latest quarter.

Valuation metrics reflect these divergent growth rates. Uber trades at a more attractive earnings multiple with a forward P/E of 20.3x and a price-to-sales ratio of 2.5x. Shopify commands a substantial premium, trading at a forward P/E of 80.5x and a P/S ratio of 14.8x.

Risk Factors and Regulatory Exposure

Each platform manages distinct operational vulnerabilities. Shopify faces competition from large technology platforms and niche service providers that could erode its market share. The company is also exposed to cybersecurity threats.

Uber navigates persistent legal challenges. The company also faces continuous pricing pressure from urban rivals like Lyft and DoorDash, alongside significant financial risks tied to passenger safety litigation and regulatory compliance.