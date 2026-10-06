Spain Names Five Barcelona Stars in Lineup to Face Croatia

World champions Spain face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, with manager Luis de la Fuente having named five Barcelona players in his starting lineup.

Lineup Discrepancies and Squad Rotations

Luis de la Fuente confirmed that Pau Cubarsi, Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo, and Lamine Yamal earned starting spots for La Roja. Lamine Yamal thus started all four of Spain’s Nations League matches in the current international break, absorbing a heavy workload despite expectations of a second-half rest. Cubarsi, Olmo, and Rodri each made their third start of the window. For Olmo, the fixture marked a return to Croatia for the first time since leaving Dinamo Zagreb, while Pedri secured his second start. Fermin Lopez remained on the bench.

Alternative coverage outlines a different configuration for Spain’s fixture against Croatia at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville. That report noted three Barcelona players in the starting XI. In that setup, Fermin Lopez replaced Dani Olmo as the starting attacking midfielder for his first competitive start in a Spain shirt, while Rodri and Pedri began on the bench. Meanwhile, Eric Garcia returned to Barcelona following a warm-up injury at Wembley Stadium, and summer signing Dominik Livakovic was anticipated to start in goal for Croatia.

The Broader World Stage

In another setup reported for an international fixture, out of seven called-up players, five Barcelona stars featured in the starting lineup. Captain and World Cup Golden Ball winner Rodri started in midfield alongside Fabian Ruiz, while Eric Garcia started at right-back and Pau Cubarsi slotted in at centre-back alongside Aymeric Laporte. Dani Olmo played as the attacking midfielder, and Lamine Yamal started on the right flank as the fifth Barcelona player in the side. Former Barcelona star Ferran Torres started as the No. 9, with Nico Williams occupying the left wing, and the Blaugrana’s summer signing Anthony Gordon was named in the England starting XI.

Photo: ca.sports.yahoo.com

Match Context Opponent Venue Key Barcelona Starters UEFA Nations League Croatia Split Pau Cubarsi, Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal UEFA Nations League Croatia Seville Fermin Lopez, Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal

Managing the fitness of foundational players remains a central challenge for national team staff and club managers alike as compressed international calendars proceed.