Phillies Announce NL Wild Card Roster: Arraez Out, Banks In

Philadelphia Phillies Finalize NL Wild Card Series Roster Amid Injury Concerns

The Philadelphia Phillies officially announced their 26-man roster for the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday morning. Interim manager Don Mattingly confirmed that Luis Arraez will miss the series due to an unhealed injury, while left-hander Tanner Banks secured the final bullpen spot over Brooks Raley.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Bullpen Dynamics: Tanner Banks earns the nod for his ability to provide more length than Raley, offering deeper relief insurance if Zack Wheeler or Aaron Nola face early trouble against Atlanta.

Tanner Banks earns the nod for his ability to provide more length than Raley, offering deeper relief insurance if Zack Wheeler or Aaron Nola face early trouble against Atlanta. Catching Depth: Carrying three catchers—J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs, and Rafael Marchán—signals physical attrition in the system, though Stubbs provides crucial late-inning baserunning and defensive flexibility.

Roster Construction and the Arraez Absence

The headline omission ahead of the postseason opener at Truist Park is Arraez. Mattingly addressed reporters on Monday afternoon, noting that the infielder has not yet swung a bat since suffering his injury and failed to clear pre-series hitting tests.

“We still get improvement every day, but not enough,” Mattingly said. “He was going to try to hit today and just wasn’t able to do it. So, we kind of crossed that bridge today.”

With Arraez sidelined after hitting .278 with a .678 OPS following his arrival in Philadelphia, Triple-A Lehigh Valley utility player Otto Kemp steps onto the active postseason roster to fill the void.

Bullpen Battles: Banks Over Raley

The pitching decision centered on the final left-handed relief slot. Dave Dombrowski acquired Brooks Raley prior to the August 3 Trade Deadline, but a tough stretch resulting in an 0-2 record and a 7.94 ERA across 16 appearances ultimately left him off the roster.

Instead, the Phillies opted for Tanner Banks. Though Banks struggled to an 0-4 record and a 6.19 ERA in 32 outings, a strong September showing featuring a 2.45 ERA across four appearances following his return from a left forearm injury turned the tide. Mattingly highlighted Banks’ ability to provide more length than Raley, whom he considers more of a one-inning guy.

Complete NL Wild Card Roster Breakdown

Position Group Players Left-Handed Pitchers (5) José Alvarado, Tanner Banks, Jesús Luzardo, Tim Mayza, Cristopher Sánchez Right-Handed Pitchers (7) Jonathan Bowlan, Jhoan Duran, Alex McFarlane, Aaron Nola, Andrew Painter, Chase Shugart, Zack Wheeler Catchers (3) Rafael Marchán, J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs Infielders (5) Alec Bohm, Otto Kemp, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner Outfielders (5) Justin Crawford, Bryan De La Cruz, Bryce Harper, Derek Hill, Brandon Marsh Designated Hitter (1) Kyle Schwarber

Navigating Minor League Depth and Health Issues

Carrying three catchers reflects both tactical flexibility and minor league health constraints. Mattingly acknowledged that injuries across the lower levels of the organization limited external options, noting that outfield targets like Kameron Misner (broken finger) and Steward Berroa (recovering from a thumb injury) were unavailable.

Even so, the presence of Garrett Stubbs offers valuable utility beyond standard catching duties. Mattingly pointed out that Stubbs frequently acts as a pinch-runner and can deploy across first base, third base, and the outfield when necessary. Meanwhile, right-hander Jonathan Bowlan returns to active duty after recovering from a right calf strain to bolster the pitching corps.