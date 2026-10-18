RZA Talks Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ Netflix Doc and Rock Hall Induction

The Wu-Tang Clan’s 2015 art experiment, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, takes center stage in Netflix’s new documentary The Disciple: A Wu-Tang Fable, directed by Joanna Natasegara.

The Bottom Line

Netflix released The Disciple: A Wu-Tang Fable, tracing the journey of the single-copy album conceived by Wu-Tang affiliate Cilvaringz and guided by RZA.

The documentary revisits the $2 million sale to Martin Shkreli, subsequent federal seizure, and the ongoing debate over music ownership and commercial restrictions.

RZA expressed hope that the film will inspire audiences, as the group prepares for its Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and discusses plans for the 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang Forever in 2027.

From Fine Art Experiment to Federal Seizure

In 2015, the Wu-Tang Clan tested a radical economic theory by recording an album capturing their early-1990s sound and pressing just a single physical copy to sell to the highest bidder. Conceived by affiliate Cilvaringz under the guidance of RZA, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin was treated like a sculpture or painting to combat the devaluation of music in the streaming era.

That experiment yielded an 88-year restriction on commercial exploitation and a Guinness Book of World Records title as the most valuable album in the world. However, it also delivered an unexpected crisis when the sole copy was sold for $2 million to Martin Shkreli, the former pharma bro later convicted of securities fraud. RZA recalled watching CNN at home with his wife and realizing the buyer was the man publicly branded as one of the most evil men in America.

Milestone Year Details Original Concept 2015 Wu-Tang Clan and Cilvaringz record a single copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin. NYC Launch Event 2026 Netflix hosts the premiere of The Disciple: A Wu-Tang Fable with RZA and Joanna Natasegara. Hall of Fame & Anniversary 2027 Wu-Tang Clan slated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and plans to celebrate 30 years of Wu-Tang Forever.

Navigating Internal Divisions and Cinematic Ambitions

The project generated friction not only from external controversies, including Shkreli’s public taunts directed at group members like Ghostface Killah, but also from within the collective. Method Man once called its release strategy “gimmicky” and said he hadn’t known the music would be packaged as a Wu-Tang album.

Despite these internal fractures, The Disciple brings rare archival footage to light, showcasing Killa Beez members and early collaborators like Shabazz the Disciple. RZA noted that while other members had not yet viewed the completed film, the project stands as another permanent addition to the extensive Wu-Tang canon, matching literary entries like U-God’s memoir Raw and solo musical releases.

Legacy Honors and Upcoming Milestones

The documentary arrives just as the collective prepares for official validation from the music establishment. RZA confirmed that the group is heading toward induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, recognizing all nine original members—GZA, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Method Man, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Raekwon, RZA, and U-God—alongside later official member Cappadonna.

Looking ahead, Sony has held discussions regarding a new package for the 1997 double album Wu-Tang Forever as it approaches its 30th anniversary in 2027. Meanwhile, RZA continues to pivot his creative focus toward filmmaking through his company 36 Cinema, having recently completed his fourth feature, One Spoon of Chocolate, with production underway on a fifth.

Questions remain regarding how the remaining members of the Wu-Tang Clan will publicly respond to The Disciple once they view the documentary in full, and whether future musicians will attempt to replicate the single-copy economic model pioneered in Shaolin.