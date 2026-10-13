Saudi Minister Vows Serious Response to Houthi Attacks on Airports

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has vowed a serious response to deadly Houthi attacks on the kingdom’s airports and vital energy facilities, marking a dramatic escalation in the regional conflict. The strikes, which have hit aviation hubs and oil infrastructure, come amid a renewed civil war in Yemen and a major counteroffensive by pro-government forces supported by a Saudi-led coalition.

Attacks on Airports and Casualties

Over the weekend, a missile strike hit a terminal at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, killing 13 people and forcing its closure. An attack the following day killed a Pakistani man at the capital’s airport terminal. Additional strikes targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, oil facilities in the Eastern Province, and locations near Khamis Mushait, where the Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting drones and missiles.

Official Responses and Regional Conflict

Speaking at the WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman addressed the security situation, stating, The events of recent weeks are serious. Our response must be equally serious. He praised attendees for traveling to the country, adding, You know this country is safe and that we hold your protection at whole heart, while acknowledging that energy security cannot be taken for granted. Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea stated that the group launched missiles and drones at airports and oil facilities in response to Saudi air strikes in Yemen. As the conflict intensifies following the collapse of previous ceasefires and the launch of operations like Yemen’s Dawn, it remains unclear what specific military or diplomatic steps Saudi Arabia will take next to secure its infrastructure or whether further air strikes will be halted.