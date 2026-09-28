Tim Finn Unearths Lost Recordings of Iconic Singer Chrissy Amphlett

In a remarkable archival discovery, Split Enz co-founder Tim Finn uncovered unreleased vocal recordings of late Australian rock icon Chrissy Amphlett inside his garage in 2023. The newly mixed tracks are slated for release alongside a two-part series titled Wild: Chrissy Amphlett.

Essential Takeaways on the Archival Discovery The Discovery: Tim Finn found a lost audio cassette labeled with Chrissy Amphlett’s name while rummaging through his garage in 2023.

Tim Finn found a lost audio cassette labeled with Chrissy Amphlett’s name while rummaging through his garage in 2023. The Release: The newly mixed tracks arrive under the title Some Times alongside the two-part series Wild: Chrissy Amphlett.

The newly mixed tracks arrive under the title Some Times alongside the two-part series Wild: Chrissy Amphlett. The Legacy: The find offers a rare, raw glimpse of the frontwoman’s vocal talent after her passing from breast cancer in 2013.

Uncovering Lost Vocals in a Devonport Garage

The whereabouts of these specific vocal takes remained a mystery. Chrissy Amphlett, the frontwoman of the Divinyls, passed away in 2013 at the age of 53 following a battle with breast cancer and multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with in the early 2000s. In the wake of her death, finding the lost recordings proved fruitless until 2023.

While sorting through items in his garage, Finn stumbled upon a cassette bearing Amphlett’s name. Finn, a founding member of Split Enz who is based in Auckland’s Devonport and owns a property in Potts Point in Sydney, expressed deep reverence when recalling the moment he heard the isolated tracks. “To hear her voice, clear and just on its own… to hear it in its raw essence on a single file is really something,” Finn noted, acknowledging the heavy emotional weight of knowing she is no longer here.

A Creative Mirror Between Iconic Lead Singers

The musical relationship between Finn and Amphlett was rooted in a distinct mutual understanding. Finn recalled an immediate artistic synergy when they initially recorded the material together, describing her as a “great talent”. “It was like that thing when you see two animals kind of look at each other,” he explained, comparing the dynamic to a reflection. “It’s almost like a mirror… when you’re a performer, and you’re a lead singer of a band… there’s a recognition factor.”

That creative spark is what ultimately drove the project forward after Divinyls drummer Charley Drayton—who was married to Amphlett—reached out to Finn regarding the existence of the tapes. Drayton emphasized the profound emotional impact of the release, stating that the new music was “something we all need” and that they never, in a certain sense, had closure with how Chrissy left them.

Key Elements of the Chrissy Amphlett Archival Project Detail Description Discovery Location Tim Finn’s garage (found in 2023) Musical Release Some Times (featuring newly mixed unreleased vocals) Companion Media Wild: Chrissy Amphlett (two-part series) Key Collaborators Tim Finn, Charley Drayton

Bringing Closure Through the Release of Some Times

The unreleased recordings have been mixed and are scheduled to drop this week under the title Some Times. Accompanying the musical release is the two-part series Wild: Chrissy Amphlett, which aims to remember her life.

Despite dealing with the physical toll of multiple sclerosis, Amphlett performed despite her illness until her death. This week’s release preserves a piece of rock history and honors a performer who was one of Australia’s most iconic frontwomen. As fans prepare to listen to these newly recovered tracks, the release serves as a poignant reminder of a voice that continues to resonate.