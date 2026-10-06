Washington Teen Appeals Transgender Athlete Policy to Supreme Court

Kallie Keeler, a Puyallup high school student and wrestler, has petitioned the United States Supreme Court to challenge Washington state’s athletic policies regarding transgender athletes competing in girls’ sports. Represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, Keeler’s legal action follows an alleged sexual assault by a transgender opponent during a wrestling match and a disputed 55-day reporting delay by the Puyallup School District.

Court Decisions May Disrupt Wrestling Season Scheduling

The upcoming mid-November wrestling season faces potential statewide policy disruptions if emergency legal relief is granted.

State athletic scheduling and bracket management could see immediate shifts depending on judicial decisions.

Legal Team Appeals to Supreme Court

Keeler and her mother filed their legal challenge against the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association after lower courts declined to intervene. In August, a Tacoma judge denied a preliminary injunction in the case.

Washington teen takes transgender wrestling case to Supreme Court after alleged sexual assault

Despite those back-to-back denials, the legal team moved forward with the Supreme Court appeal. They hope to secure a decision before the wrestling season begins in mid-November.

Lawsuit Claims School District Delayed Reporting Assault

Central to the lawsuit is the handling of the match incident by local educational authorities. According to the court filings, Keeler was not informed beforehand that she would compete against a biological male opponent. The legal team also contends the Puyallup School District waited 55 days to report the alleged assault.

Legal Stage / Date Action Taken Ruling / Status August 2026 Preliminary Injunction Motion Denied by Tacoma judge September 2026 Emergency Injunction Appeal Denied by Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals October 2026 Supreme Court Petition Pending review ahead of mid-November season

The timing of the Supreme Court appeal is critical for the state's athletic rules. With the wrestling season scheduled to start in mid-November, any high court intervention could alter how the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association enforces its gender-participation policies.