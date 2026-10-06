Trading Disputed Facts: Verifact Markets Launches New Platform

Verifact Markets has emerged from stealth to launch a novel prediction market platform that allows traders to wager real money on disputed facts about events that have already occurred. Backed by Positron Capital Management and led by CEO and co-founder Rodrigo Aquino, the platform flips traditional forecasting models by targeting historical ambiguities rather than future outcomes.

The venture represents a five-year development cycle, made possible by recent advancements in artificial intelligence and shifting regulatory clarity surrounding prediction markets. Unlike existing platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket, Verifact centers its contracts on specific factual claims where public records remain contested or incomplete.

The Mechanics of Trading Past Events

Contract Pricing: Traders purchase “True” or “False” contracts priced between $0 and $1, which pay out $1 if the market resolves correctly and $0 if they are wrong.

Traders purchase “True” or “False” contracts priced between $0 and $1, which pay out $1 if the market resolves correctly and $0 if they are wrong. Evidence Submission: Participants can submit supporting evidence, which the platform evaluates for relevance and verifiability before it influences the market price.

Participants can submit supporting evidence, which the platform evaluates for relevance and verifiability before it influences the market price. Resolution Threshold: A market resolves only when Verifact achieves a confidence rating greater than 90% using its proprietary technology and trading signals.

How Verifact Resolves Disputed History

The platform relies on a patent-pending system that weighs submitted evidence alongside live trading activity. According to details shared by Peter Wokwicz, CEO of backer Positron Capital Management, the infrastructure is designed to sift through motivated reasoning and competing interpretations to find a definitive baseline.

However, the resolution process carries strict limitations for market participants. If a market fails to clear the 90% confidence threshold before expiration, it does not declare a binary winner. Instead, the market settles based on the last trusted trading price.

Verifact's disclaimers state that its resolution framework does not constitute an authoritative determination of truth. Once a market closes, the outcome is final, unappealable, and immune to new evidence that surfaces afterward.

Regulatory Scrutiny in a Crowded Industry

The broader prediction market sector has expanded rapidly, operating under the classification that such platforms are distinct from traditional sportsbooks or gambling. Yet, oversight continues to tighten across the financial sector.

On September 22, 2026, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released a staff advisory addressing “mention markets,” which involve financial contracts tied to specific words used in public speeches. Verifact steps into this volatile regulatory climate with a narrow, highly contentious niche.

The platform’s example—a market examining whether COVID-19 originated in a laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology—highlights both the immense ambition of the concept and the significant exposure it brings to everyday traders.

Platform Metric Traditional Prediction Markets Verifact Markets Primary Focus Future events Disputed past facts Resolution Trigger 90% confidence threshold via AI and evidence Unresolved Outcome Settled at last trusted trading price

As financial advisors and alternative trading analysts monitor the evolution of fintech investor behavior, platforms like Verifact pose complex questions regarding how digital markets handle incomplete records and competing human interpretations.