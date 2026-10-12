Yemeni Houthi Missiles Strike Riyadh Airport and Saudi Aramco Facilities

Saudi Arabia’s capital reeled on October 11, 2026, after King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh suffered missile and drone strikes originating from Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The escalation follows the collapse of a four-year, UN-brokered truce in July. It followed an even deadlier attack on Saturday (October 10), which marked the most lethal strike inside the kingdom since May 2015, claiming 12 lives and injuring 309 passengers and staff of multiple nationalities.

A Multi-Pronged Offensive Targets Aviation and Energy Infrastructure

The scale of the offensive extended beyond the capital. The Houthi movement claimed responsibility for four distinct waves of attacks over a 24-hour window, employing a mix of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. Alongside the repeated strikes on Riyadh’s main hub, the group targeted King Fahd International Airport in the eastern city of Dammam.

Energy assets also felt the impact. The strikes hit two facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco in the kingdom’s eastern region—specifically the Sharqan gas facilities and Tanajib oilfield facilities—igniting large fires. The coalition spokesman, Turki al-Malki, denounced the operation as a war crime, noting that the casualties included citizens from Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan.

Target Asset Reported Date Attribution & Weapon Type Impact & Casualties King Khalid International Airport (Terminal 4) October 10, 2026 Houthi missile 12 dead, 309 injured, terminal shutdown King Khalid International Airport (Terminal 4) October 11, 2026 Houthi projectile 1 dead (Pakistani national), 11 injured, fire in T4 King Fahd International Airport (Dammam) October 11, 2026 Houthi missile operation Operations disrupted Aramco Facilities (Eastern Province) October 11, 2026 Cruise missiles and drones Large-scale industrial fires reported at gas and oil installations

Geopolitical Shockwaves and the Risk of Direct US Intervention

The security situation across the Arabian Peninsula has transformed. The Houthi command structure has linked its current campaign to wider Middle Eastern flashpoints.

The targeting of aviation hubs has forced Washington to recalibrate its posture. Asked about potential military involvement, Donald Trump stated that the United States is weighing a direct response, calling the strikes on the kingdom “unacceptable” and vowing consultations with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

When asked on Saturday if he had changed his mind about joining the strikes against the Houthi movement, Donald Trump said, “We have a possibility.” Meanwhile, diplomatic missions across Riyadh, including those of the US, Canada, Germany, and Spain, issued warnings advising citizens to avoid the airport.

A Chokehold on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Behind the airborne assaults lies a contest for control of maritime chokepoints. Over the past month, Houthi forces launched ground offensives along Yemen’s Red Sea coast, capturing the strategic port of Mokha and Perim Island. These gains tighten their grip on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—a vital commercial artery carrying roughly 12 percent of global shipping and serving as an export route for Saudi petroleum.

Photo: 凤凰网

In response, Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces have launched a counter-offensive to retake lost ground. Riyadh faces a choice between military escalation and political compromise as the kingdom deals with the impact of the raids on its infrastructure.