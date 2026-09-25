Akamai signs $11.6 billion cloud services contract with Anthropic

Akamai Technologies signed an $11.6 billion cloud services contract with AI lab Anthropic on Thursday, alongside a warrant granting Anthropic up to a 5% stake in the cloud infrastructure provider. The seven-year agreement drives Akamai’s stock up 22% in extended trading while scaling critical computing power for AI workloads.

Infrastructure Expansion and Financial Terms

The multi-year agreement secures a massive long-term infrastructure commitment from Anthropic, adding to more than $2.8 billion in multi-year Cloud Infrastructure Services commitments Akamai announced across its customer base this year. Under the terms of the seven-year contract, Akamai issued a warrant giving Anthropic the right to purchase non-voting convertible Series B Preferred Stock at $111.33 per share, converting into approximately 7.7 million shares of Akamai’s common stock.

A portion of the warrant representing roughly 2% of Akamai’s common stock outstanding vests directly with the initial $11.6 billion commitment. The remaining 3% vests if the companies successfully expand the agreement by up to an additional $9 billion within the seven-year term. Each additional $3 billion purchase of cloud services will trigger the vesting of approximately 1% of Akamai’s common stock outstanding under mutually agreed-upon terms.

Hardware Supply Chain and Capital Expenditure

Total capital expenditures tied to the initial $11.6 billion commitment are estimated at approximately $5.5 billion. While Akamai expects no impact on its annual revenue forecast, the company anticipates an increase of approximately $1.7 billion in 2026 capital spending to secure and pre-purchase critical supply chain components required to support the agreement, including memory.

To facilitate this hardware procurement, Akamai authorized electronics firm Jabil to purchase about $1.7 billion worth of memory components under an existing services agreement. This capital deployment reflects the fierce race among AI labs to secure hardware architecture capable of training and running increasingly intensive models.

Strategic Intent and Market Reception

Anthropic has been aggressively expanding its computing power to support complex workloads, including a separate $45 billion agreement to rent AI cloud computing power from Nscale’s West Virginia data center campus reported earlier. Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne noted that despite growing concerns regarding agentic AI, infrastructure investment will continue to expand to support compute-intensive workloads, describing the potential equity stake as a vote of confidence in the durability of AI-driven cloud demand.

Dr. Tom Leighton, co-founder and CEO of Akamai, emphasized the operational scope of the partnership: “Anthropic is advancing the AI revolution and we are thrilled they chose Akamai’s capabilities for building and operating AI infrastructure at scale.” Leighton highlighted that Akamai’s distributed network spanning thousands of points of presence and diversified hardware positioning allows the company to act as an infrastructure provider for secure and responsible AI applications.