Bitcoin falls below $81,000 as tech losses and oil prices rise

Bitcoin dropped below US$ 81,000 on Thursday, losing a significant portion of its mid-week recovery as a sharp sell-off in Wall Street’s technology sector drove investors to shed risk across multiple asset classes.

The Bottom Line

Bitcoin fell to US$ 80,989, marking a 4.5% decline from Wednesday’s peak above US$ 84,800.

Major U.S. indexes suffered alongside digital assets, with the Nasdaq dropping 2.6% and the S&P 500 losing 1.21%.

Rising crude oil prices and mounting skepticism over artificial intelligence investments accelerated the broader market retreat.

Technology Sector Losses Drag Down Digital Assets

The primary digital asset retreated sharply during Thursday’s trading session, according to data from CoinGecko, sliding down to US$ 80,989. This movement erased the gains accumulated earlier in the week, when the cryptocurrency had climbed past US$ 84,800 on Wednesday.

The downward pressure quickly rippled across the broader digital economy. Ether dropped approximately 4.4% to settle at US$ 2,381, while XRP recorded losses exceeding 6%. Although cryptocurrencies and traditional tech equities operate on distinct infrastructure, both asset classes face synchronized liquidation when institutional and retail investors pivot aggressively toward risk reduction.

Investors increasingly questioned the timeline for realizing returns on multi-billion-dollar infrastructure expenditures. Meta shares fell 7% despite beating analyst expectations, driven by the company reporting a negative free cash flow for the first time in over a decade alongside plans to issue non-voting shares to fund AI projects. Simultaneously, Tesla dropped 3.1% after scaling back its capital expenditure guidance for 2026.

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These corporate headwinds translated directly into broader market declines. The Nasdaq posted its steepest single-session drop since early June, while the semiconductor sector index fell 6.7% as risk appetite vanished from primary exchanges.

Geopolitical Friction and Oil Pressures

Macroeconomic stress compounded the equity correction as international crude oil prices reached five-month highs following fresh attacks on Saudi infrastructure amid escalating military tensions in the Middle East. Higher energy costs threaten to fuel persistent inflation across the United States economy.

If inflationary pressures persist, the Federal Reserve may retain higher interest rates for an extended duration. That monetary policy environment historically pressures non-yielding assets like Bitcoin, as fixed-income instruments offer attractive, lower-risk alternatives for capital deployment. Consequently, capital flooded into U.S. Treasury bonds during Thursday’s session, driving bond prices up and yields down as investors sought safe-haven assets.

Beyond macroeconomic positioning, structural mechanics within the digital asset ecosystem exacerbated the downward slide. Trading positions that rely on borrowed capital faced automated liquidations across exchanges as prices breached critical support thresholds, triggering cascading sell orders.

Asset / Index Recorded Level / Close Percentage Change Bitcoin (CoinGecko) US$ 80,989 -4.5% Ether US$ 2,381 -4.4% XRP – > -6.0% Nasdaq Composite – -2.6% S&P 500 – -1.21%

Institutional Inflows Offer Counterweight

Despite the sharp price correction, institutional accumulation mechanisms displayed resilience prior to the broader market rout. U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded net inflows totaling approximately US$ 1.07 billion across the three trading sessions leading up to the downturn, according to CoinGlass figures cited by Dow Jones Newswires. While these capital inflows demonstrated sustained institutional interest through Wednesday, market analysts continue to monitor how these funds weathered Thursday’s volatile price action.

The trajectory of Bitcoin will remain closely tied to upcoming tech sector performance metrics and incoming macroeconomic data governing U.S. monetary policy expectations.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.