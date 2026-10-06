CCEJ and Rep. Lee So-hee Urge Suspension and Revision of Medical Dispute Adjustment Act

National Assembly member Lee So-hee and the Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice (CCEJ) announced plans to demand the suspension and full revision of the recently amended Medical Dispute Mediation Act, medigatenews.com reported.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Criminal Immunity and Patient Rights: The amended law limits criminal prosecution and penalties for doctors involved in high-risk essential medical accidents, sparking intense debate over whether this compromises a patient’s right to seek legal justice.

The amended law limits criminal prosecution and penalties for doctors involved in high-risk essential medical accidents, sparking intense debate over whether this compromises a patient’s right to seek legal justice. The Core Conflict: Civil rights advocates argue the policy strips victims of their legal voice, while medical organizations counter that vague definitions of “gross negligence” leave physicians unfairly exposed to criminal liability.

Civil rights advocates argue the policy strips victims of their legal voice, while medical organizations counter that vague definitions of “gross negligence” leave physicians unfairly exposed to criminal liability. Regulatory Standoff: Ahead of the law’s scheduled May 27, 2027, implementation, the CCEJ withdrew from the government’s subordinate legislation consultative body, escalating the dispute directly into the parliamentary audit.

The Coalition Withdrawal and Parliamentary Press Conference

The Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice and Lee So-hee scheduled a joint press conference at the National Assembly Communication Hall to formally declare the civic group’s withdrawal from the Medical Dispute System Improvement Consultative Committee. The CCEJ stated that the government’s ongoing efforts to draft subordinate enforcement decrees are moving forward without adequately resolving profound constitutional and human rights concerns regarding patient protection.

The contested legislation, known as the revised Act on Remedies for Medical Accidents and Mediation for Medical Disputes, is slated to take effect on May 27, 2027. It establishes criminal procedure exemptions, limits on public prosecutions for high-risk essential medical procedures, and the creation of a medical accident review committee. Government officials formed the consultative body to hammer out the administrative details, incorporating representatives from various sectors, including the CCEJ.

However, the CCEJ argued that adjusting enforcement decrees cannot fix fundamental flaws in the primary statute. By walking away from the consultative table, the coalition intends to shift the political battleground away from minor administrative tweaks and back toward a complete legislative rewrite.

Constitutional Debate Over Criminal Special Provisions

At the center of the dispute is whether shielding medical professionals from criminal liability during severe medical accidents violates the principle of equality under the law and strips victims of their procedural right to make statements in judicial proceedings. Earlier, the CCEJ submitted an opinion letter endorsed by 116 legal professionals to floor leaders of both major political parties, challenging provisions that block criminal charges when specific compensation conditions are met, even if a patient dies or suffers severe injury.

Legal analysts within the coalition argue that financial compensation and judicial accountability for professional negligence are entirely separate matters. While the constitutional validity of these provisions has not yet been formally ruled upon by the courts, the ongoing controversy has fueled a stark legislative divide.

Lee So-hee echoed concerns that while the legal burdens facing medical professionals require relief to prevent defensive medicine, the process must not trample the rights of victims and their grieving families. During a joint seminar hosted alongside the Korean Bar Association in August, Lee emphasized that changes impacting criminal procedures demand rigorous vetting and thorough social deliberation.

Medical Community Pushback and Counter-Arguments

Medical organizations view the legislation from an entirely different perspective, arguing that the enacted special provisions offer little practical security to physicians working under extreme clinical pressures. Academic societies, including the Korean Surgical Association and the Korean Society of Pediatricics, warned that abstract definitions of gross negligence fail to account for the unpredictable nature of emergency medicine and the individual physiological variations of patients.

Evaluating clinical decisions with the benefit of hindsight creates a dangerous precedent that encourages defensive medicine, according to professional groups. The Korean Society of Anesthesiologists also raised objections regarding mandatory explanation timelines and liability insurance requirements that are tied directly to criminal immunity structures before a full clinical investigation can be completed.

Meanwhile, the Korean Medical Association has maintained a position focused on refining ambiguous liability terms and professional responsibility insurance thresholds through subordinate enforcement decrees rather than scrapping the entire legislative framework.

Stakeholder Group Primary Stance on Revised Act Core Demand CCEJ & Lee So-hee Opposes criminal immunity provisions as a violation of patient rights and equality principles. Suspend current implementation and re-legislate the medical dispute act. Academic Medical Societies Argues criminal exemptions are too restrictive and definitions of gross negligence are overly vague. Incorporate clinical context, emergency constraints, and expert review committees. Korean Medical Association Notes severe ambiguity in liability enforcement. Clarify ambiguity regarding gross negligence and professional liability insurance via enforcement decrees.

Political Flashpoint at the National Assembly Audit

The timing of the joint press conference coincides directly with the launch of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s parliamentary audit. With the CCEJ abandoning the consultative framework and pushing for a legislative reset, the amended Medical Dispute Mediation Act has emerged as a major political flashpoint.