Everyday Parisian shares six-night Paris style itinerary

In a personal dispatch for Everyday Parisian, style and lifestyle commentator chronicled a six-night itinerary across four different hotels in Paris, breaking down a packing formula designed for the trip.
The excursion required meticulous logistical planning, beginning with a reliable travel outfit featuring comfortable pants and a cozy sweater suited for autumn. Arriving on a Friday to unseasonably warm weather, the writer checked into an early room before heading out to lunch in a green sweater, Frame jeans, and Margaux flats. Finding the temperatures too high for knitwear, a quick detour to Saint Sulpice secured a chocolate brown T-shirt from Majestic Filatures. The seasonal hue happened to match an espresso launch by cookware brand Staub. Floral arrangements were picked up for a family birthday celebration before switching back to the green sweater, paired most frequently with a Gerard Darel bag.
Flea Market Mornings and Boat Cruises on the Seine
Saturday brought a cooler start that quickly warmed up during a trip to the Flea Market. The writer wore a brown-hued Frame blouse from a previous season, repeating the Frame jeans alongside a chocolate brown belt. Carrying a Cuyana top zip camera bag throughout the day, the schedule allowed for a quick hair blowout near the hotel ahead of a late afternoon boat cruise down the Seine.
The cruise ensemble featured a dress and blazer gifted by L’Agence. Initially left off the packing list, the combination made the cut after collaborator Yulia photographed the look in advance. A Gerard Darel bag completed the outfit, which the writer noted is slated for holiday appearances.
Museum Tours and Relocation Logistics
Sunday combined a demanding agenda with hotel relocation. After a private morning tour of the Rodin Museum, luggage was packed ahead of a move toward northern France near the Staub factory. The day’s wardrobe featured a ME+EM blouse, brown belt, Frame jeans, and Margaux flats. A Sézane trench coat was brought along but remained unused due to persistent warm weather. Evening brought a relaxed dinner on the hotel property, handled in a gifted Frame polka-dot blouse, Frame jeans, black Demi flats, and a mini Cuyana bag.
Monday shifted to industrial safety requirements for a factory tour. Special protective gear mandated casual clothes and closed-toed shoes. Following a lengthy bus ride back to Paris and a swift hotel check-in, the evening called for a cooking class with little time to refresh. A Gerard Darel sweater, pintuck Frame jeans, and Margaux flats matched companion Taylor Ann’s pintuck choice. The night concluded with sunglasses shopping at Jimmy Fairly.
|Day
|Primary Activity
|Key Wardrobe Pieces
|Bag Selection
|Friday
|Arrival, Birthday Lunch, Shopping
|Green sweater, Majestic Filatures T-shirt, Frame jeans
|Gerard Darel
|Saturday
|Flea Market, Boat Cruise
|Frame blouse, L’Agence dress and blazer
|Cuyana top zip & Gerard Darel
|Sunday
|Rodin Museum, Hotel Move
|ME+EM blouse, Frame jeans, Sézane trench
|Mini Cuyana
|Monday
|Staub Factory Tour, Cooking Class
|Gerard Darel sweater, Pintuck Frame jeans
|Margaux flats
Managing Strike Disruption and Autumn Rain
Tuesday brought logistical hurdles alongside a photo shoot with Katie Donnelly and a full schedule of meetings. Public transit disruptions during a transit strike snarled city traffic, squeezing appointment windows across town. Following the meetings, the writer settled into a final hotel for a solo dinner nearby. Attire for the day included an Alex Mill sweater and the Sézane trench, featuring the oversized Clyde coat in size four alongside a red Sézane scarf.
Wednesday delivered the trip’s sole rainy day. Errand-running and meetings around Paris relied on the Clyde trench and a travel umbrella, with hair pulled up to manage the damp weather. The week concluded on Thursday with a long-haul flight prep. Comfortable travel pants, specialized boxers, and skincare products anchored the return journey, completed in the Clyde trench alongside two fully packed suitcases.