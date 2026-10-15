Everyday Parisian shares six-night Paris style itinerary

In a personal dispatch for Everyday Parisian, style and lifestyle commentator chronicled a six-night itinerary across four different hotels in Paris, breaking down a packing formula designed for the trip.

The excursion required meticulous logistical planning, beginning with a reliable travel outfit featuring comfortable pants and a cozy sweater suited for autumn. Arriving on a Friday to unseasonably warm weather, the writer checked into an early room before heading out to lunch in a green sweater, Frame jeans, and Margaux flats. Finding the temperatures too high for knitwear, a quick detour to Saint Sulpice secured a chocolate brown T-shirt from Majestic Filatures. The seasonal hue happened to match an espresso launch by cookware brand Staub. Floral arrangements were picked up for a family birthday celebration before switching back to the green sweater, paired most frequently with a Gerard Darel bag.

Flea Market Mornings and Boat Cruises on the Seine

Saturday brought a cooler start that quickly warmed up during a trip to the Flea Market. The writer wore a brown-hued Frame blouse from a previous season, repeating the Frame jeans alongside a chocolate brown belt. Carrying a Cuyana top zip camera bag throughout the day, the schedule allowed for a quick hair blowout near the hotel ahead of a late afternoon boat cruise down the Seine.

The cruise ensemble featured a dress and blazer gifted by L’Agence. Initially left off the packing list, the combination made the cut after collaborator Yulia photographed the look in advance. A Gerard Darel bag completed the outfit, which the writer noted is slated for holiday appearances.

Museum Tours and Relocation Logistics

Sunday combined a demanding agenda with hotel relocation. After a private morning tour of the Rodin Museum, luggage was packed ahead of a move toward northern France near the Staub factory. The day’s wardrobe featured a ME+EM blouse, brown belt, Frame jeans, and Margaux flats. A Sézane trench coat was brought along but remained unused due to persistent warm weather. Evening brought a relaxed dinner on the hotel property, handled in a gifted Frame polka-dot blouse, Frame jeans, black Demi flats, and a mini Cuyana bag.

Monday shifted to industrial safety requirements for a factory tour. Special protective gear mandated casual clothes and closed-toed shoes. Following a lengthy bus ride back to Paris and a swift hotel check-in, the evening called for a cooking class with little time to refresh. A Gerard Darel sweater, pintuck Frame jeans, and Margaux flats matched companion Taylor Ann’s pintuck choice. The night concluded with sunglasses shopping at Jimmy Fairly.

Day Primary Activity Key Wardrobe Pieces Bag Selection Friday Arrival, Birthday Lunch, Shopping Green sweater, Majestic Filatures T-shirt, Frame jeans Gerard Darel Saturday Flea Market, Boat Cruise Frame blouse, L’Agence dress and blazer Cuyana top zip & Gerard Darel Sunday Rodin Museum, Hotel Move ME+EM blouse, Frame jeans, Sézane trench Mini Cuyana Monday Staub Factory Tour, Cooking Class Gerard Darel sweater, Pintuck Frame jeans Margaux flats

Managing Strike Disruption and Autumn Rain

Tuesday brought logistical hurdles alongside a photo shoot with Katie Donnelly and a full schedule of meetings. Public transit disruptions during a transit strike snarled city traffic, squeezing appointment windows across town. Following the meetings, the writer settled into a final hotel for a solo dinner nearby. Attire for the day included an Alex Mill sweater and the Sézane trench, featuring the oversized Clyde coat in size four alongside a red Sézane scarf.

How To Dress Like A Parisian Man | Timeless French Style Secrets

Wednesday delivered the trip’s sole rainy day. Errand-running and meetings around Paris relied on the Clyde trench and a travel umbrella, with hair pulled up to manage the damp weather. The week concluded on Thursday with a long-haul flight prep. Comfortable travel pants, specialized boxers, and skincare products anchored the return journey, completed in the Clyde trench alongside two fully packed suitcases.