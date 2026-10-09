Hertha BSC Bans Commercial Vlogs at Stadium Matches

Hertha BSC has joined the 2. Bundesliga crackdown on commercial vlogs, announcing that security staff will enforce stadium regulations against visitors carrying professional production equipment. Citing media exploitation rights and a desire to preserve a shared matchday experience, the Berlin club follows Dynamo Dresden’s August precedent.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Matchday vlogger access restricted at Hertha BSC home fixtures under strict enforcement of stadium and media regulations.

Private photos and casual video recordings remain fully permitted for fans inside the stadium.

Security personnel instructed to intercept and block visitors bearing recognizable professional production gear.

Enforcing Stadium and Media Rights in Berlin

The 2. Bundesliga leaders stated that supporters ought to enjoy matches and team support without commercial camera crews capturing content in the stands. While private snapshots and personal video clips remain exempt from the new measures, the club is tightening its operational stance.

The Berlin outfit pointed to existing regulations that had previously seen inconsistent enforcement. By invoking their domiciliary rights, club officials intend to implement provisions laid down by the Bundesliga Group for both Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga fixtures. Security personnel have received explicit directives to target visitors appearing with recognizable professional production equipment and prohibit them from utilizing such hardware inside the venue.

Precedent Set by Dynamo Dresden

Hertha’s policy mirrors an earlier initiative rolled out across the league. Back in August, fellow 2. Bundesliga side Dynamo Dresden published a joint statement alongside ultras and fan representatives under the banner Vlogging? Not at Dynamo as noted in the source material. Dresden’s regulations explicitly rule out filming match scenes for commercial exploitation to safeguard the media rights of television partners and the club itself.

Club Stadium Stance Exemptions Hertha BSC Commercial vlogs barred; professional gear blocked by security Private photos and personal video recordings Dynamo Dresden Commercial match filming prohibited under joint fan-club policy Casual stadium visit recordings (non-commercial)

Both clubs rely heavily on ticket and stadium rules alongside overarching media exploitation frameworks.