HSSIB: A&E departments unsuitable for mental health crises

Emergency departments across the healthcare system have increasingly become the default destination for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, according to a report published by the Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB). These facilities are frequently unequipped, under-resourced, and poorly designed to handle acute psychiatric needs, leading to prolonged patient waits and heightened clinical risks.

Hospital Settings Exacerbate Psychological Crises

The HSSIB investigation highlights that systemic gaps in the urgent and emergency mental health care pathway force patients into acute hospital settings ill-suited for psychiatric evaluation. When individuals arrive during a psychological crisis, they often face overcrowded waiting rooms, restricted physical space, and an absence of privacy. These environmental factors exacerbate patient distress and make clinical assessment significantly more difficult for frontline medical personnel.

Healthcare staff working within these emergency departments report escalating rates of burnout, compassion fatigue, and moral distress. Managing patients who require specialized psychiatric oversight inside standard emergency bays stretches existing hospital resources past safe operational thresholds. Delayed admissions to dedicated inpatient mental health beds and insufficient post-discharge support compound these safety issues, though such delays are rarely tracked uniformly to drive institutional improvement.

Systemic Gaps Worsen Patient Distress and Staff Burnout

The Core Problem: Emergency rooms are seeing a surge in mental health crisis patients because of gaps elsewhere in the urgent and emergency mental health care system.

Emergency rooms are seeing a surge in mental health crisis patients because of gaps elsewhere in the urgent and emergency mental health care system. The Patient Impact: Prolonged waits in loud, crowded emergency spaces often worsen acute psychological distress and compromise personal privacy.

Prolonged waits in loud, crowded emergency spaces often worsen acute psychological distress and compromise personal privacy. The Systemic Strain: Emergency medical staff face severe burnout trying to provide specialized psychiatric care in environments not designed for prolonged mental health care.

Nichola Crust, senior safety investigator at HSSIB, emphasized the human cost of these operational deficiencies. “People who come to an emergency department in a mental health crisis may be at their most vulnerable. They need timely, compassionate and joined-up care that recognises their distress, protects their dignity and helps keep them safe,” Crust stated. Crust added that emergency departments frequently manage individuals in spaces “not designed for prolonged mental health care,” noting that gaps in information sharing hinder clinicians’ ability to respond to changing clinical risks.

Systemic Issue Reported Impact on Patients Reported Impact on Staff Default A&E Reliance Prolonged waits and unmet basic needs Severe burnout and moral distress Unsuitable Environments Lack of privacy and increased distress Compassion fatigue and safety risks Inpatient Bed Delays Extended stays without specialist care Inability to monitor changing psychiatric needs

HSSIB Recommends New Operational Standards and Protocols

To resolve these structural vulnerabilities, the HSSIB investigation issued two primary safety recommendations aimed at overhauling the urgent care pathway. The first recommendation calls for the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England to collaborate with national stakeholders. This partnership would establish national minimum operational service standards and specific built-design expectations for emergency rooms, minimizing unwarranted clinical variation.

The second recommendation focuses on clarifying professional responsibilities, governance, and escalation protocols. This includes structured pathways for Mental Health Act assessments, formal mechanisms to track bed availability delays, and measures to evaluate workforce capability and resilience. Dorit Braun, chief executive of Making Families Count, voiced support for these findings. “We think developing clear standards of care would help everyone – clinicians, patients, families and the public and we welcome these recommendations,” Braun stated.

References