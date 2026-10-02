Italy drops Nigeria-eligible defender Ahanor from Under-21 squad

Honest Ahanor Exits Italy Training Camp to Join Under-21s as Nigeria Keeps Eligibility Hopes Alive

Fantasy & Market Impact International Stock: Ahanor holds two senior appearances for Italy, preserving his availability for a future switch to the Super Eagles under FIFA eligibility guidelines.

Club Trajectory: The Atalanta loanee currently plying his trade with Crystal Palace avoids being cap-tied to the Azzurri during this international window.

The Atalanta loanee currently plying his trade with Crystal Palace avoids being cap-tied to the Azzurri during this international window. Depth Chart Watch: Dropped alongside eight other players from the senior travelling squad to Saint-Denis, Ahanor pivots immediately to crucial Under-21 qualifying duties under coach Bernardo Baldini.

Crystal Palace defender Honest Ahanor has departed the Italian senior national team training camp, opening a vital window for the Nigerian Football Federation to pursue the dual-nationality talent. According to Goal.com, the Aversa-born left-sided defender was omitted from the Azzurri’s travelling squad for their UEFA Nations League fixture against France, clearing the way for him to link up instead with Bernardo Baldini’s Under-21 setup.

FIFA Eligibility Rules Keep Super Eagles Door Open

The timing of Ahanor’s omission from Luciano Spalletti’s senior group preserves his international flexibility. As noted by Daily Post Nigeria, the Atalanta loanee holds just two senior caps for Italy, both earned during summer friendlies against Luxembourg and Greece. Under FIFA regulations, players under the age of 21 can switch their international allegiance provided they have not accumulated more than three senior appearances for a national team.

Because he missed the threshold during the October international window, Ahanor remains eligible to represent the Super Eagles through his Nigerian parents. Legit.ng reported that the defender required two more senior appearances this month to become permanently cap-tied to Italy. By moving him out of the senior group and into the Under-21 squad for crucial qualifying fixtures, the Italian setup has left the door open for Nigeria’s technical department to step up their recruitment efforts.

Photo: Daily Post Nigeria

Contrasting Fortunes for Italian-Born Prospects

The situation stands in stark contrast to the fate of fellow Italian-born defender Michael Kayode. As outlined by Legit.ng, the Brentford fullback is no longer eligible to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria after making his competitive debut for Italy in their 4-1 victory over Turkey.

Player Club Senior Italy Caps Competitive Status Nigeria Eligibility Honest Ahanor Crystal Palace (on loan from Atalanta) 2 (Friendlies) Not Cap-Tied Open Michael Kayode Brentford Competitive Debut Made Cap-Tied Closed

Alongside Ahanor, Yahoo Sports detailed that eight other players—Nicolò Cambiaghi, Diego Coppola, Daniele Ghilardi, Samuele Inacio, Eddy Kouadio, Rolando Mandragora, Massimo Pessina, and Alessandro Romano—were dropped from the senior travelling party to Saint-Denis. While those omissions reflect tactical rotations for high-stakes Nations League action, Ahanor’s redirection to Baldini’s Under-21s highlights a critical juncture for his developmental pathway and international future.

Photo: Legit News

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.