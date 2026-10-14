J7 Task Force Convenes in London and Dublin to Discuss Antisemitism

On Monday in London, delegates belonging to the J7 Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism kicked off a multi-day series of international talks aimed at tackling the escalation of global antisemitism, before moving their itinerary to Ireland on Tuesday.

The coalition—which unites major Jewish community organizations from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, and Argentina—convened following an annual report revealing that 2025 was the deadliest year for Jews living outside Israel since 1994. Against this stark backdrop, delegates landed in the British capital to challenge government postures, address online hate fueled by artificial intelligence, and press policymakers for concrete protective frameworks.

Confronting Westminster and the Green Party Motion

The delegation met with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in London on Monday. During the direct exchange, J7 leaders pressed UK officials regarding government stances under new leader Andy Burnham, voicing deep concern over recent measures and rhetoric targeting Israel that they argue adversely impacts diaspora security.

But there is a notable point of alignment. The task force welcomed Miliband’s expression of the “abhorrence” of the motion against Zionism at the recent Green Party conference, alongside his affirmation of the importance of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

“We had a direct and productive conversation with Foreign Secretary Miliband,” Jonathan Greenblatt said, pointing to a shared view on the bigoted anti-Zionism of the Green Party and the urgent need to curb online antisemitism.

Following the session, Miliband stated that the rise in antisemitic incidents across multiple nations demands a coordinated international response, confirming agreement to host an inaugural meeting for a proposed international ministerial task force on antisemitism. At the same time, Shabana Mahmood, the UK Interior Minister, used an appearance in Parliament to announce a public inquiry into the October 2025 Yom Kippur terror attack at Manchester’s Heaton Park Synagogue committed by Jihad Al-Shamie, which resulted in the killings of Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz.

Extending the Mission to Dublin and Herzog Park

On Tuesday, the task force gathered in Dublin’s Herzog Park to stand in solidarity with the local Jewish community. Established in 1995 to honor Israel’s sixth president, Chaim Herzog—who was the son of former Irish chief rabbi (1921-1936) Rabbi Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog—the park became the focal point of a contentious national debate during November and December 2025, when city officials ultimately backed away from and shelved an initiative to remove the name.

Maurice Cohen, chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland, addressed the delegates with sobering local data. Between July 2025 and January 2026, the community recorded 143 antisemitic incidents, an alarming tally for a population numbering just 2,200.

No Jew in Ireland should ever feel they must choose between being proudly Irish and proudly Jewish. We need more than expressions of concern. We need practical security measures, political leadership, and a clear recognition that antisemitism, whatever language it is dressed in, has no place in Irish society.

Greenblatt echoed those warnings during the Dublin gathering, noting that although Ireland is not a J7 member, the task force included a special chapter on the country in its latest annual report using data from the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland. The delegation met with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Joe Hackett, to demand dedicated security funding for communal and educational institutions.

J7 Task Force Stop Key Local Official Met Core Security Concern London, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband Online AI hate, Green Party anti-Zionism, Manchester synagogue attack inquiry Dublin, Ireland Taoiseach Micheal Martin 143 recorded incidents (July 2025–Jan 2026), Herzog Park controversy, lack of dedicated security funding

The Transnational Threat Matrix

The participants deliberated over the steep surge in worldwide antisemitism, the dangers presented by the Iranian government and its allies, the rapid spread of hate online, and the persistent vilification of Israel—including through statements made by various elected officials and public figures. The task force maintains that such rhetoric frequently acts as a vehicle for antisemitic rhetoric, incitement, and behavior.

Having also met with the Union of Jewish Students and the Community Security Trust in London, the J7 coalition will be meeting with government and Jewish leaders in the coming days.