Meanwhile Secures 37.5 Million To Expand Bitcoin Life Insurance

Backed by OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman, insurance provider Meanwhile has secured $37.5 million in a fresh funding round, bringing its total capital raised to over $180 million. The Bermuda-based company, which obtained its regulatory license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority in July 2024, structures its entire balance sheet and audited financial statements strictly in Bitcoin.

Capital Allocation and Balance Sheet Structure

Meanwhile has accumulated more than $180 million in total funding, bolstered by a recent $37.5 million injection.

The firm operates under a regulatory framework established by Bermuda financial authorities in July 2024.

The newly introduced BTC Life 1-Pay product allows policyholders to borrow up to 90 percent of their accumulated policy value after the first year, without mandatory margin calls during market downturns.

Life Insurance Denominated in Digital Assets

Unlike traditional carriers that denominate policies in fiat currency, Meanwhile calculates both premium payments and death benefits entirely in Bitcoin. The model targets high-net-worth individuals holding substantial digital asset portfolios who require compliant mechanisms for intergenerational wealth transfer. To distribute these products, the firm has secured 15 sales partners catering to clients across Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates.

🎥 “You give us 10 Bitcoin. We give you 15 when you die.” That’s how Meanwhile CEO @ztownsend explains Bitcoin life insurance in its simplest form.Watch the full explanation at 3:11. 👇https://t.co/8C5te0ZvTi — https://x.com/Cointelegraph/status/2077046935861547127

The company rolled out its flagship BTC Life 1-Pay product, designed for international clients outside the United States. Under this structure, policyholders make a single upfront Bitcoin contribution. In exchange, the company guarantees a lifelong death benefit paid out in the same cryptocurrency, maintaining no fixed repayment schedules for policy loans.

Metric Details Total Capital Raised Over $180 million Latest Funding Round $37.5 million Regulatory Jurisdiction Bermuda (Licensed July 2024) Maximum Policy Loan Value Up to 90% of accumulated value after Year 1

Global Distribution and Regulatory Compliance

Regulatory approval in Bermuda has allowed the insurer to maintain its entire accounting ledger in digital assets. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Zac Townsend noted that wealthy families globally already hold significant cryptocurrency assets but lacked a regulated framework to pass them down smoothly to heirs, as reported by btc-echo.de.

Borrowers utilizing the policy loan facility must eventually repay the principal alongside accumulated interest. However, the absence of automatic liquidation triggers during sudden asset price contractions distinguishes the product from standard decentralized finance lending protocols. As institutional interest in crypto-native financial products expands, the firm continues scaling its distribution network through specialized wealth managers operating in key international financial hubs.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.