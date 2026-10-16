Queen Letizia stuns in a custom Sybilla black dress at the 2026 Planeta Awards

Queen Letizia of Spain debuted a custom black creation by Madrid-based designer Sybilla featuring a geometric neckline at the 75th annual Premios Planeta ceremony held in Barcelona on Wednesday night, October 15, 2026. Attending alongside King Felipe VI to present the one-million-euro literary prize to Isabel Allende, the Queen altered the original red-carpet mermaid silhouette into a clean midi-length skirt, signalling a distinct shift toward modernizing traditional royal dress codes.

The Bottom Line

The Event: The royal couple presided over the 75th edition of the Premios Planeta at the Fira de Barcelona in Montjuïc, celebrating a milestone year that drew a record 1,424 manuscript submissions.

The royal couple presided over the 75th edition of the Premios Planeta at the Fira de Barcelona in Montjuïc, celebrating a milestone year that drew a record 1,424 manuscript submissions. The Fashion Choice: Queen Letizia wore a modified black crepe “Filigrana” dress by Sybilla, shortening the original runway tail to a structured midi length while keeping its signature open-work bodice.

Queen Letizia wore a modified black crepe “Filigrana” dress by Sybilla, shortening the original runway tail to a structured midi length while keeping its signature open-work bodice. The Industry Reception: Fashion experts and designers praised the minimalist styling, though critique emerged regarding how the structured top interacted with her loose hairstyle.

A Milestone Literary Gala in Barcelona

The literary awards returned to Barcelona for their diamond anniversary, bringing together figures from Spanish publishing, culture, and politics at Pavilion 1 of the Fira de Barcelona. As Lecturas reported, the 75th edition carried exceptional weight due to the record-breaking 1,424 manuscripts submitted for the prize, which awards one million euro to the winning novel and two hundred thousand euro to the runner-up. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia arrived to preside over the ceremony just hours after concluding an official tour of Ceuta and Melilla, as noted by HOLA.

For an institution closely tied to the country’s cultural output, the presence of the monarchs provided vital institutional backing. While the event permits greater stylistic freedom than rigid state protocols demand, the historical nature of the diamond anniversary required an elevated approach. Stepping onto the carpet, Queen Letizia met expectations by turning directly to Spanish design talent, selecting a creation from the iconic Madrid house founded by Sybilla Sorondo.

Customizing Runway Code for the Monarchy

The centerpiece of the look was a black crepe dress known as the “Filigrana” design, characterized by intricate open-work filigree details along the shoulders and bodice. Mujerhoy pointed out that the creation shares design DNA with a hooded black dress the Queen wore in October 2025 for the Princesa de Asturias Awards. However, significant alterations separated this iteration from its initial runway appearance. While the original garment was conceived as a floor-length mermaid silhouette complete with a sweeping train suited for grand international galas, the royal wardrobe team shortened the piece to a clean midi cut with expanded skirt volume.

Photo: Lecturas

Image consultant Paula Faced, speaking to ELLE, analyzed the deliberate visual messaging behind the wardrobe choice. “From my perspective, this styling is marked by three points: the choice of black, a very clean silhouette, and small details,” Faced noted, emphasizing that the severe black transmits sobriety, authority, and elegance. Faced added that the minimalist jewelry choices directed all attention upward, allowing the dress lines and facial illumination to take center stage.

Element Original Runway Spec Queen Letizia’s Customization Silhouette Floor-length mermaid with train Structured midi-length with expanded skirt Footwear High-fashion red carpet heels Massimo doti slingback kitten heels Accessories Runway statement pieces Nina Ricci 2019 metallic clutch & PDPAOLA Pavé twist earrings

Bridging Royal Protocol and Modern Design

Beyond the silhouette adjustments, the ensemble relied on trusted accessories from the royal collection. Doña Letizia paired the Sybilla dress with her familiar slingback kitten heels from Massimo Dutti, a metallic-accented Nina Ricci clutch first debuted in 2019, and Pavé twist earrings from PDPAOLA—a Spanish jewelry brand frequently shared with Princess Leonor. Coreterno and Karen Hallam rings completed the look alongside a personal diamond-knot bracelet.

Photo: HOLA

The stylistic departure did not go unnoticed by industry peers. Designer Juan Avellaneda, reviewing the look for HOLA, awarded the appearance a stellar 9.5 rating, observing that the monarch looked spectacular. However, Avellaneda offered a specific tailoring critique regarding the top’s construction and hair styling. “I think with an updo, this neckline would have shone much more,” Avellaneda explained, suggesting a high mao collar or white shirt might have added further edge. He noted that the unstructured top contrasted slightly with the rigid architecture of the rest of the piece.

Ultimately, the stylistic pivot demonstrates a calculated willingness to challenge conventional royal aesthetics. As stylist Sara Alcoceba observed to ELLE, the non-conservative garment proves that the Queen understands contemporary fashion currents and feels confident exploring modern design boundaries without abandoning her role as an ambassador for Spanish artistry.