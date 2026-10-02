RACGP Advocates for GP-Led Urgent Care Clinics in Australia

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has released a comprehensive position statement declaring that urgent care sits firmly within the scope of specialist general practice, calling for nationally consistent standards and flexible Medicare funding to better integrate urgent care clinics with primary care providers.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Episodic Care Definition: Urgent care refers to short-term, same-day treatment for non-life-threatening medical conditions that need prompt attention but do not require an emergency department.

Urgent care refers to short-term, same-day treatment for non-life-threatening medical conditions that need prompt attention but do not require an emergency department. Continuity Risk: Current urgent care clinics often fail to communicate back to a patient’s regular doctor, creating fragmented medical histories and repeated tests.

Current urgent care clinics often fail to communicate back to a patient’s regular doctor, creating fragmented medical histories and repeated tests. Funding Reform: The college wants Medicare after-hours incentives expanded to start earlier on weekdays and cover all of Saturday, helping regular family practices stay open longer for urgent needs.

GP Scope and the Evolution of Urgent Care Models

Urgent care operates as short-term, episodic care designed for acute conditions that are non-life-threatening but require medical assessment within a few hours or on the same day. Across Australia’s healthcare landscape, these services are delivered through a mix of traditional general practices, Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations (ACCHOs), after-hours services, hospital emergency departments, and dedicated Urgent Care Clinics (UCCs).

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) asserts that urgent care is a core component of general practice. According to the college’s position statement, services should operate within clinical governance frameworks led by specialist general practitioners. While the college acknowledges that nurses, nurse practitioners, and Aboriginal Health Practitioners deliver point-of-care treatment—particularly in rural and remote settings—it maintains that professional oversight, supervision, and escalation pathways must remain anchored in general practice.

Australian government now has 90 Medicare urgent care clinics nationwide

Public hospitals face intense pressure driven by an aging population, rising rates of chronic disease, and workforce shortages. Over a ten-year period, direct spending on public hospitals increased by 50%. In response, governments have looked to alternative access points like Medicare Urgent Care Clinics to alleviate emergency department congestion.

Recent evaluations of UCCs provide a nuanced picture of their operational impact. Evidence indicates that these clinics have successfully reduced urgent care-style presentations at hospital emergency departments by up to 10%. However, systemic integration remains suboptimal. Data shows that just 65% of UCC presentations included a clinical handover back to the patient’s usual general practice or ACCHO.

Without effective communication channels, episodic treatment centers risk operating in isolation. If a patient receives treatment at a standalone clinic without their regular family doctor receiving timely clinical notes, duplicate testing and conflicting treatment plans can occur. The RACGP position paper stresses that strong digital health record interoperability and structured referral pathways are essential to bridge this divide.

Proposed Reforms to MBS Funding and After-Hours Incentives

To keep urgent care accessible within community settings, the RACGP advocates for significant financial and structural reforms. The college calls on Australian governments to adopt nationally consistent, profession-led standards that govern clinical safety, supervision, and facility accreditation across all urgent care providers.

The organization recommends updating Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) funding structures. Specifically, the RACGP proposes redefining the official after-hours period to begin at 5:00 pm on weekdays and to encompass all of Saturday. Expanding these time parameters, alongside enhancements to the After Hours Practice Incentive Program (PIP), aims to give standard general practices the financial capacity to offer walk-in urgent care slots.

Additional funding support is requested for procedural care and consumable supplies—such as plastering for fracture management and advanced wound care items—which are costly for small independent clinics to maintain. By empowering existing community practices to handle acute presentations, the healthcare system can preserve patient continuity while curbing hospital admissions.

Balancing Timely Access with Longitudinal Health Outcomes

The national conversation surrounding urgent care highlights a persistent tension in modern health systems: the trade-off between immediate convenience and longitudinal continuity. While walk-in clinics provide rapid relief for acute episodic needs, they do not replace the comprehensive, relationship-based care provided by a patient’s usual general practitioner.

As federal and state governments continue to commission and fund alternative care models, the medical community’s focus turns toward rigorous, ongoing evaluation. Ensuring that every urgent care episode links back to a patient's medical home remains the primary benchmark for a sustainable, integrated primary care network.

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