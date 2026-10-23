Ric Flair Hospitalized After Fall Outside Florida Restaurant: TMZ

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was hospitalized in Florida on Friday, October 23, 2026, after suffering a heavy fall outside a Tampa restaurant that left him with facial lacerations, extensive bleeding near his eye, and a potential concussion, according to reporting by TMZ.

Ric Flair Hospitalized After Fall in Tampa

Ric Flair was rushed to a Florida hospital via ambulance following a sudden fall outside a Tampa restaurant on Friday.

The incident occurred just hours after the wrestling icon announced he could not fly to a fan convention due to a diagnosed blood clot.

Medical personnel treated Flair at the scene for severe eye and head bleeding before transporting him for evaluation.

The Incident Outside the Tampa Restaurant

The sequence of events unfolded on Friday morning, October 23, 2026, while Flair was visiting a Wagamama location in Tampa. According to direct sources cited by TMZ, the wrestling legend stood up from the bar, leaving behind both his phone and his drink, and walked across the street. While outside, he experienced a sudden fall that caused significant physical trauma to his face.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Ric Flair rushed to hospital after falling outside restaurant in Florida.What we know: https://t.co/LpryZRxS34 pic.twitter.com/XEnPcjZ0yw — https://x.com/TMZ/status/2113709824945131654

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find Flair bleeding extensively from his eye and suffering deep cuts to his head. Sources indicated to TMZ that medical professionals suspected a potential concussion in addition to the visible facial injuries. Emergency personnel loaded him into an ambulance for immediate transport to a nearby hospital.

Blood Clot Prevents Flair from Attending Convention

The hospital dash arrived just hours after Flair publicly addressed a separate medical hurdle on social media. Earlier that Friday, the veteran performer released a statement explaining that he had been grounded by medical advice. Doctors strictly advised him against taking long flights due to an active blood clot in his leg or vein.

Photo: NoDQ.com

In that same public message, Flair apologized to his agent and fans for missing a scheduled appearance at a fan convention in Seattle. He explicitly noted the severe, potentially life-threatening nature of blood clots, referencing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ own recent diagnosis. Flair had planned to undergo a medical procedure to strip the affected vein, though the sudden fall in Tampa has introduced fresh uncertainty regarding that timeline.

Unresolved Questions Surrounding the Procedure

While medical personnel evaluated Flair for trauma related to the sidewalk fall, the exact status of his scheduled vein-stripping procedure remains ambiguous. Neither representatives nor family members have issued a comprehensive update on whether the head trauma and suspected concussion will delay his upcoming vascular treatment. It is unclear how long the wrestling icon will remain under observation at the Tampa-area medical facility.

Ric Flair Rushed to Hospital After Falling Outside Restaurant in Florida