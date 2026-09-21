Recent satellite imagery analyzed by Bloomberg indicates a notable increase in Saudi Arabia’s crude oil flows from its primary Gulf terminals. This shift follows the shutdown of the East-West pipeline due to an attack, forcing Saudi Arabia to reroute exports.

Shifting Logistics After the East-West Pipeline Shutdown

The disruption of the East-West pipeline, which typically transports crude across the kingdom to its Red Sea coast, forced Riyadh to pivot its logistics operations. According to reporting from Reuters, satellite data shows that export volumes from Gulf-facing terminals have scaled up to compensate for the lost transit capacity.

Market Response and Global Price Adjustments

Energy markets have reacted swiftly to the shifting supply dynamics. According to CNBC, crude prices retreated below $100 per barrel after geopolitical developments—including openness to diplomatic talks regarding Iran—eased immediate supply fears.

On trading platforms such as Hyperdash, WTI Crude and Brent Crude registered minor pullbacks of -0.03% and -0.04% respectively as the satellite data confirmed alternative export routes were functioning effectively.

The Bottom Line Export Rerouting: Satellite monitoring confirms Saudi Arabia successfully redirected crude volumes through Gulf terminals following the East-West pipeline attack.

Satellite monitoring confirms Saudi Arabia successfully redirected crude volumes through Gulf terminals following the East-West pipeline attack. Price Stabilization: Benchmark crude prices dropped below $100 per barrel, driven by a combination of alternative Saudi export routes and easing geopolitical tensions involving Iran.

Comparative Market Metrics

Benchmark / Asset Recent Price Movement Primary Market Catalyst WTI Crude (Hyperdash) -0.03% Rerouted Saudi Gulf flows offsetting pipeline shutdown Brent Crude (Hyperdash) -0.04% Easing supply concerns and diplomatic headlines Global Oil Benchmark Traded below $100/bbl Moderating supply risk and potential Iran talks

The Broader Economic Horizon

However, the quick pivot observed at Gulf terminals has prevented a sustained supply crunch.

Photo: hyperdash.com

As markets monitor these developments, traders will continue watching satellite telemetry for any further changes in tanker queue lengths and terminal throughput.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.