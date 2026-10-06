US and China Extend Trade Truce to January 2027

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump extended their trade truce to January 10, 2027, avoiding expiration while keeping the fragile equilibrium intact. While a September state visit to Washington yielded no major agreements, both leaders leveraged mutual economic dependencies to extend the Busan arrangement.

The Bottom Line

The bilateral trade truce between the US and China has been extended from November 10 to January 10, 2027.

The diplomatic continuation provides a reprieve for an unstable world economy.

Both nations maintain leverage over each other, sustaining the current fragile equilibrium.

Extending the Busan Arrangement in Washington

The decision to prolong the trade agreement materialized following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Washington in September. Although the diplomatic engagement produced no new major agreement, it successfully extended the terms originally struck by Xi and US President Donald Trump in Busan, South Korea, last October. The expiration date moves from November 10 to January 10, 2027.

This modest achievement offers a reprieve for an unstable world economy. Without this extension, market participants faced the threat of the truce expiring on November 10.

Weighing Leverage Within a Fractured Trading System

The continuation of the truce reflects the fact that both sides have leverage over the other. In a world where the rules-based trading system is not functioning, the current fragile equilibrium may be the best one can hope for.

Metric Previous Timeline Extended Timeline Truce Origin Busan, South Korea (October) Busan, South Korea (October) Previous Expiration November 10 — New Expiration Date — January 10, 2027

The Path to January 2027

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.