Wall Street Major Indexes Closed Lower to End Rocky Week

Wall Street major indexes closed lower on Friday to conclude a turbulent week marked by ongoing evaluation of heavy artificial intelligence infrastructure spending, corporate earnings anticipation, and upcoming monetary policy decisions, Reuters reported.

The Bottom Line

Upcoming Catalysts: Markets prepare for a Federal Reserve interest-rate policy decision alongside quarterly reports from major technology hyperscalers.

AI Trade Scrutiny Overshadows Index Movements

The session capped a rocky five-day trading period where technology shares attempted to stabilize following a sharp mid-week pullback. The Nasdaq Composite posted a slim loss on Friday, maintaining pressure after suffering its steepest single-day percentage decline since June earlier in the week. Market participants continue to weigh the capital expenditure commitments required to sustain massive AI data center builds against near-term revenue visibility.

“There is still fallout from the questioning of the AI trade,” said Kristina Hooper, chief market strategist at Man Group, as reported by Reuters. “There’s certainly the potential that we see less invested in an AI data center build-out next year than has been projected. So I certainly think that’s giving pause.”

For the full week, the S&P 500 declined 0.5% and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%, while the blue-chip Dow bucked the trend to rise 0.4%, notching its third weekly gain.

Index Friday Close Point Change Percentage Change Dow Jones Industrial Average 52,215.16 -652.82 -1.23% S&P 500 7,623.68 -39.75 -0.52% Nasdaq Composite 25,955.34 -53.52 -0.21%

Telecom Disruption and Energy Sector Divergence

Sector rotation defined Friday’s trading session. Telecommunications shares experienced sharp selling pressure following reports that SpaceX (SPCX.O) was seeking thousands of cell sites for a fourth wireless carrier. AT&T (T.N) and T-Mobile (TMUS.O) shares both sank nearly 8%, while Verizon (VZ.N) dropped 1.2%. Conversely, SpaceX shares rose 1.9%, and domestic cell tower operators advanced, with Crown Castle (CCI.N) climbing 9% and American Tower (AMT.N) rising 4%.

At the same time, the S&P 500 energy sector advanced 2.5% to hit a record high. Brent crude touched its highest level since late April following supply disruption concerns sparked by Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia. Oilfield services provider SLB (SLB.N) shares rose 7% after beating third-quarter profit estimates. Meanwhile, American Express (AXP.N) shares fell 3.7% after the company raised its profit forecast while announcing plans to eliminate 5% of its workforce.

Upcoming Earnings and Federal Reserve Policy Horizon

Market attention now shifts toward a heavy corporate earnings calendar. Approximately one-third of S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report quarterly results, featuring AI hyperscalers Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O), and Amazon (AMZN.O). LSEG IBES data indicates that S&P 500 companies are on track to have increased earnings by more than 32% in the third quarter.

Photo: newsbreak.com

Concurrently, the Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates steady when it gives its policy statement on Wednesday, though traders will scrutinize the commentary for indications regarding a potential rate hike at the December meeting. Additional macro headwinds included University of Michigan survey data showing US consumer sentiment edged down near a record low in October amid persistent price pressures linked to Middle East conflicts. Wall Street is also directing increased focus toward the November 3 midterm elections, which will determine control of the US Congress.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.